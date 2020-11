The Sensitive Choice® program was formed by the National Asthma Council Australia in 2006 to help the significant proportion of the population with allergies and respiratory issues identify products that may be better suited to them, while also generating funds to further the important work of the National Asthma Council Australia.

The Philips range of Air Purification products has been approved by the National Asthma Council Australia Sensitive Choice® program, and as such we are proud to be able to use the Sensitive Choice® butterfly logo on our Air Purification products

Doing so gives you peace of mind that such products may be better choices for people with asthma and allergies.