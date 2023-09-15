Search terms

    Philips Avent Natural bottle

    Natural bottle screw ring

    CP9971/01
    Avent
    Avent
    • Screw ring for Naturall bottle Screw ring for Naturall bottle Screw ring for Naturall bottle
      Philips Avent Natural bottle Natural bottle screw ring

      CP9971/01

      Screw ring for Naturall bottle

      This ring is designed to fit the Naturall teat and can be screwed on all Philips Avent containers, both sip no drip and easy sip cup, and bottles, both Classic/Classic+ and Naturall. It works with the Naturall teat and cap only See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $35.95

      Compatible Products

        Screw ring for Naturall bottle

        Find matching products on the specifications tab.

        • Silicone

        Natural bottle screw ring

        This ring is designed to fit the Naturall teat and can be screwed on all Philips Avent containers

        Technical Specifications

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0-12 months

        • Replaceable part

          Fit product types
          • SCF430/01
          • SCF430/10
          • SCF430/13
          • SCF430/15
          • SCF430/16
          • SCF441/01
          • SCF263/61
          • SCY900/01
          • SCY900/02
          • SCY903/01
          • SCY903/02
          • SCY903/03
          • SCY903/11
          • SCY903/21
          • SCY903/66
          • SCY903/67
          • SCY906/01
          • SCY906/02
          • SCY930/01
          • SCY933/01
          • SCY933/02
          • SCY670/01
          • SCY670/02
          • SCY673/01
          • SCY673/81
          • SCY673/82
          • SCY900/00
          • SCY961/02
          • SCY963/02
          • SCY964/02
          • SCY965/02
          • SCY966/02

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

