We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
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We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more

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    • Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      Philips Avent Natural Response Trainer Cup

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      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      The Natural trainer kit eases your baby into their first cup. The comfort grips help your baby hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple.

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      Suggested retail price: $18.95

      Philips Avent Natural Response Trainer Cup

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      Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup

      • 1 cup
      • 5oz/150ml
      • 6m+
      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

      Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are rubberized for a non-slip grip.

      Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

      Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

      The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

      Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

      The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

      Finding the right nipple is important

      Finding the right nipple is important

      We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

      No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

      The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

      Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

      Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

      Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

      Same products, new navigation

      Same products, new navigation

      We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the nipple that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby’s mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this update, you may receive either style of pack. ​

      Compatible across the Philips Avent range

      Compatible across the Philips Avent range

      Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

      Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

      Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Be patient as baby adjusts

      Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*
        Trainer Cup
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Trainer cup
        1  pcs
        Extra Fast Nipple
        1 pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6m+

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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