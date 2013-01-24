Search terms
Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft teat more closely resembles the breast. The wide breast-shaped teat with flexible spiral design and comfort petals allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
Natural baby bottle
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.
Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).
