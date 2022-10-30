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    • Comfortable pumping, wherever you go Comfortable pumping, wherever you go Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
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      Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

      SCF430/01

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

      Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby’s own suckling action for a quick letdown. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum. Fits practically all nipples.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $79.95

      Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

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      Comfortable pumping, wherever you go

      Natural Motion Technology, for quick milk flow

      • Easy express
      Helps you release milk fast

      Helps you release milk fast

      The innovative silicone flange - inspired by baby’s unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.

      One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

      One-size soft adapting silicone cushion

      One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

      Ideal for moms who pump on-the-go

      Ideal for moms who pump on-the-go

      The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go simple and discreet.

      Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

      Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

      A unique, portable manual breast pump – ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home, or before breastfeeding.

      Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

      Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

      Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.

      Easy to clean and set up

      Easy to clean and set up

      Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Breast pump
        BPA free*
        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Expression kit with handle
        1  pcs
        4oz Bottle container
        1  pcs

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Soft & adaptive cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        Portable and lighweight
        Easy on the go

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      * Suggested retail price

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      Reviews

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      • Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, ((109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
      • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
      • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

      Payment

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