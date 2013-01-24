Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!
Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!
Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits
Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!
Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!
Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle! See all benefits
Smart UV-C LED purification bottle
Philips shop price
Total:
A clean and odor-free bottle, thanks to the UV-C LED technology which prevents smell from growing by destroying the DNA of odor-causing bacteria. It's also a portable water purification device and perfect for outdoors and traveling - it provides safe drinking water by eliminating up to 99.999% of waterborne pathogens.*
The UV-C LED light automatically activates every 2 hours to keep your bottle clean and water fresh.
The battery lasts for up to 1 month, and can easily be recharged with the magnetic USB cable.
Safe drinking water anytime and anywhere, without the cost or the waste of bottled water.
Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps the cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot for hours.
The bottle is made of 18/8 food grade stainless steel. Durability and safety guaranteed.
All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter and the cap.
General specifications