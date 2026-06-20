ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

GoZeroSmart UV-C LED purification bottle

AWP2788BL/79

3.7

| (49) Reviews

1 award

Available in

Sunshine yellow
Sunshine yellow
Matte black
Matte black
Pine green
Pine green
Baby blue
Baby blue

Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle!

See all benefits

Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

  • 20oz/590ml

  • UV sterilization

  • Stainless steel, insulated

  • Baby blue

Stay hydrated with a cleaner bottle and worry-free water

A clean and odor-free bottle, thanks to the UV-C LED technology which prevents smell from growing by destroying the DNA of odor-causing bacteria. It's also a portable water purification device and perfect for outdoors and traveling - it provides safe drinking water by eliminating up to 99.999% of waterborne pathogens.*

Bottle remains clean and water stays fresh

The UV-C LED light automatically activates every 2 hours to keep your bottle clean and water fresh.

Easily recharge the bottle with the magnetic USB cable

The battery lasts for up to 1 month, and can easily be recharged with the magnetic USB cable.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of AWARD-1679673

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

49

Reviews

20/06/2026

Australia

Australia

Chargeing cable

love this product ,but lost chargeing cable and can't find a replacement.

Pros

keeps water cold and safe to drink

Cons

product discontinued

This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)

Date of Use 2023-03-07

This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)

Date of Use 2023-03-07

23/01/2023

Australia

Australia

Love this!

This bottle is genius! Keeps water clean and cold so the water is always nice tasting. My only issue is the charger is a pain in the bum lol other then that great innovative product would definitely recommend

This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BL Smart UV-C LED purification bottle

This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BL Smart UV-C LED purification bottle

18/01/2023

Australia

Australia

Lov

Keeps water cold had it with me all day at the beach and in the car and by the end it the day it was still cold and refreshing

This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)

This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • $30 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Independently tested under laboratory conditions. Up to 99.999% of bacteria, and up to 99.9% of viruses.