2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Support
AWP2788BK/79
Discontinued
Can I use alkaline water in my Philips GoZero Smart bottle?
How do I stop the automatic self-activation function every two hours?
Is the Philips GoZero Smart bottle waterproof?
Can I put ice in my Philips GoZero Smart bottle?
What material is the Philips GoZero Smart bottle made out of?
Does the Philips GoZero Smart bottle remove heavy metals or fluoride?
How does the Philips GoZero Smart bottle work?
What is UV-C LED technology?
Is the Philips GoZero Smart bottle suitable with any source of water for drinking?
Does the Philips Bottle have a warranty?
Is the Philips GoZero Smart bottle safe to use?
Can I put beverages other than water inside the Philips GoZero Smart bottle?
Does the Philips GoZero Smart bottle keep water hot or cold?
How often does the Philips GoZero Smart bottle need to be recharged? How will I know when the battery is low?
How should I charge the Philips GoZero Smart bottle?
How to clean the Philips GoZero Smart bottle? Is the bottle dishwasher safe?
Can I put the Philips GoZero Smart bottle in the refrigerator/microwave?
How to activate the purification process?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair