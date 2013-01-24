Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Series 1000

    Air Purifier

    AC1215/70
    Overall rating / 5
    • Healthier air, always Healthier air, always Healthier air, always
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Series 1000 Air Purifier

      AC1215/70
      Overall rating / 5

      Healthier air, always

      Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring clean air removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*, quiet as whisper while you sleep. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $349.00

      Series 1000 Air Purifier

      Healthier air, always

      Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring clean air removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*, quiet as whisper while you sleep. See all benefits

      Healthier air, always

      Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring clean air removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*, quiet as whisper while you sleep. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $349.00

      Series 1000 Air Purifier

      Healthier air, always

      Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring clean air removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*, quiet as whisper while you sleep. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all air-purifier

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Series 1000

        Series 1000

        Air Purifier

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Healthier air, always

        Cleaner Nights, Energized Days

        • Removes 99.97% particles @3nm
        • Air quality color feedback
        • Up to 32 m2/ 344 ft2
        • Auto & Sleep mode
        Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

        Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

        Removes aerosols including those containing respiratory virus, from the air which passes through the filter. It also sanitizes the air by removing 99.9% of aerosols from the air that may contain viruses.*

        Superior Purification that can be applied to max 63m2 room

        Superior Purification that can be applied to max 63m2 room

        Vitashield IPS with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Pro Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 270 m3/hr. It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02um. Also it filters out harmful gases such as formaldehyde and TVOC.

        Special auto-purification mode effectively removes pollution

        Special auto-purification mode effectively removes pollution

        Indoor PM2.5 levels can increase far above local guidelines because of outdoor pollution or daily activities like cooking, cleaning etc. The smart air sensor can detect PM2.5 levels and boost the air purifier’s speed to deal with the pollution.

        Quieter and constant clean air delivery during sleep

        Quieter and constant clean air delivery during sleep

        Night sensing mode is developed especially for your bedroom; The air purifier rapidly prepares your bedroom air for sleep and constantly monitors your bedroom air quality, delivering clean air while you sleep. The dimmed and/or switched off lights and the low sound help you and your family sleep better.

        Healthy air protect alert for filter lifetime with accuracy

        Healthy air protect alert for filter lifetime with accuracy

        The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning - to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always.

        Real-time air quality feedback

        Real-time air quality feedback

        The color ring on dashboard provides a clear view on air quality by 4-step color, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).

        Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid

        Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid

        Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*

        Touch UI with display

        Touch UI with display

        Touch UI with display

        Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings

        Child lock prevents unintended changes in settings

        Advanced NanoProtect Filter delivers all-around protection

        The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Air quality sensor(s)
          Particle
          Color of control panel
          Black
          Control panel type
          Touch
          Fan speed indicators
          1,2,3,-Turbo
          Color(s)
          White

        • Performance

          Filters out PM2.5
          99  %
          Filters out viruses
          99.9  %
          CADR (cigarette smoke)
          270  m³/h
          Filters out bacteria
          99.9  %

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Effective area
          Up to 63  m²
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Power
          50  W
          Sound level
          33  dB(A)
          Voltage
          220  V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          541 x 325 x 211  mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
              • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order