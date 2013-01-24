Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Series 1000

    Nano Protect Filter

    FY1413/30
    Overall rating / 5
    • Intelligent purification Intelligent purification Intelligent purification
      -{discount-value}

      Series 1000 Nano Protect Filter

      FY1413/30
      Overall rating / 5

      Intelligent purification

      Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $54.95

      Series 1000 Nano Protect Filter

      Intelligent purification

      Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors. See all benefits

      Intelligent purification

      Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $54.95

      Series 1000 Nano Protect Filter

      Intelligent purification

      Honeycomb structured active carbon filter provides effective removal of TVOC and odors. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all filters-and-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Series 1000

        Series 1000

        Nano Protect Filter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Intelligent purification

        Reduces TVOC and odor

        • Reduces TVOC*
        • Reduces odors
        As long as 12 months lifetime

        As long as 12 months lifetime

        Unfolded active carbon adsorption area is equal to about 43 football courts which provides consistent protection and a long lifetime up to 12 months.

        Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

        Effectively reduces TVOC and odors

        Honeycomb structured active carbon is made for the purpose of effectively removing various gases: incl. harmful TVOC and odors.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations