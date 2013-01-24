Home
    Nano Protect Filter

    FY1410/30
      Intelligent purification

      The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $64.95

      Nano Protect Filter

        Intelligent purification

        Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter has 111 optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 1.6m2 to ensure a long lifetime up to 24 months.

        Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97%* of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria* and viruses*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

