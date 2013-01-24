Epilator Series 8000

Home
    Philips Series 8000 Epilator  Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

    Our fastest
    epilation ever
    With 5-in-1
    body care

    Satinelle Prestige
    Wet and Dry Epilator

    Satinelle Prestige Wet & Dry Body and Facial Epilator

    Philips Series 8000 Epilator
    Wet and Dry Epilator

    Thorough yet gentle epilation: 
    Textured ceramic discs rotate at 70,000 hair-catching

    actions per minute* for fast hair removal.

    Treat your lower legs in as little as 10 minutes!

    Seamless hair removal epilator routine:

    Ergonomically designed with an anti-slip grip, suitable for wet and dry use. It is easy to steer for maximum control, all over your body.

    Smoothness from head to toe:

    Body exfoliation brush gently remove dead skin cells, and help to prevent ingrown hairs, promoting radiant-looking skin.
    The 3-in-1 rotating precision pedi disc gives you

    heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes
    Suggested retail price: $199.00
    Smooth skin for weeks

    Unique ceramic discs
    Our epilator boasts powerful yet gentle epilation with its improved tweezers and over 70,000 hair-catching actions per minute.
    Patented epilator
    Patented epilation system epilates closer to wet and dry skin for long-lasting smoothness.

    How our body and facial epilator works


    Firmly grips even fine hairs


    It is easy and convenient to achieve long lasting hair-free skin due to the unique epilation system. With ceramic disks, grabbing and gripping with our wet and dry epilator, hair removal is simple. Read our guide on how to use an epilator, and see the full potential of the Satinelle Epilator for women.

    Exfoliate your skin before epilation


    To help you prevent ingrowth hairs


    Our new body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and stimulates the regeneration of the skin surface. Use the brush 24 hours before epilation to help prevent ingrown hairs.

    Smoothen your skin after epilation


    For relaxed, radiant-looking skin


    Use the body massager to relax the muscles and stimulate the blood flow in your neck, shoulders and legs. Our new Body Massager reaches the deeper layers of the skin to relax the and deliver a radiant looking skin.

    Pedi electric foot file


    Smooth from heel to toe in just 5 mins*
    3 out of 4 women enjoy better, smoother results* even in harder to reach areas of their feet, like toes. All thanks to the revolutionary disc-rotation system with its fine edge.

    How to use Philips Satinelle Epilator video

    Our epilator grips even fine hairs and smoothens your skin
    Before and after epilating

    • Hair removal epilator with easy and effortless usage
    • Thorough and long lasting results
    • Personalized body routine solutions
    How to use | Effortless hair removal all over the body

    Explore the Philips Series 8000 Epilator Range

    Epilator Series 8000

    BRE740 - Wet & Dry epilator

    Epilator Series 8000

    Philips shop price
    $199.00*
    Wet & Dry epilator
    Compare with current
    Epilator Series 8000

    BRE710 - Wet & Dry epilator

    Epilator Series 8000

    Philips shop price
    $149.00*
    Wet & Dry epilator
    Compare with current
    Epilator Series 8000

    BRE700 - Wet & Dry epilator

    Epilator Series 8000

    Philips shop price
    $99.95*
    Wet & Dry epilator
    Compare with current

    Performance
    • Ceramic epilation disks
    • 3mm widest epilation head
    • Bigger tweezers*
    • Ceramic epilation disks
    • 3mm widest epilation head
    • Bigger tweezers*
    • Ceramic epilation disks
    • 3mm widest epilation head
    • Bigger tweezers*

    Attachments
    • Shaving head
    • Trimming comb
    • Bikini trimmer head
    • Bikini trimmer comb
    • Body Exfoliation Brush
    • Pedicure foot file
    • Delicate area cap
    • Optimal contact cap
    • Shaving head
    • Trimming comb
    • Delicate area cap
    • Optimal contact cap
    • Delicate area cap
    • Optimal contact cap

    Features
    • Cordless
    • Wet and dry use
    • S-shaped handle
    • 2 settings
    • Opti-light
    • Cordless
    • Wet and dry use
    • S-shaped handle
    • 2 settings
    • Opti-light
    • Cordless
    • Wet and dry use
    • S-shaped handle
    • 2 settings
    • Opti-light

    Power
    • Li-Ion
    • Quick charge
    • Rechargeable
    • 2 hours charge
    • Up to 40 minutes
    • Li-Ion
    • Quick charge
    • Rechargeable
    • 2 hours charge
    • Up to 40 minutes
    • Li-Ion
    • Quick charge
    • Rechargeable
    • 2 hours charge
    • Up to 40 minutes
    See our range of body and facial epilators
      • Accessories : 

         

        • Pedi electric foot file
        • Body Massager
        • Body Exfoliation Brush
        • Bikini trimmer comb
        • Bikini trimmer head
        • Facial area cap
        • Delicate area cap
        • Massage cap
        • Skin stretcher cap
        • Pouch: Basic pouch
        • Cleaning brush

      How can I ensure enough power for each use of Philips Satinelle?

      To ensure full capacity of the battery for each process, we advise you to fully charge Philips Satinelle after each application.

      When the battery is completely empty and you start charging it, the battery indicator flashes white quickly. After approximately 15 minutes, the battery indicator starts flashing white slowly. At this point, the battery contains enough energy for up to 10 minutes of use.
      How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Satinelle?

      There are two speed setting options available. You can select the low speed or the high speed setting by pressing the on/off button.


      If you press the on/off button once, Philips Satinelle starts on a high speed setting (setting II). If you press on/off again, the speed setting changes to a low speed (setting I). When you press the on/off button three times, your Philips Satinelle switches off.
      My skin is irritated after using my Philips epilator

      As the hairs are being removed by the root, some redness or skin irritation may occur. This is normal and should disappear quickly.

       

      It is normal for some skin irritation to occur, especially when you have not used your epilator for a while. Your skin may need to readjust to the epilation process.

       

      To avoid skin irritation:

      • Make sure that the epilating head is clean
      • Do not use any pressure when moving the epilator over skin
      • Make sure you exfoliate your skin every time you shower. Exfoliating removes the dead skin around the follicles, so the hairs will slide out more easily and not tear the surrounding skin.
      • After epilating gently rub in antiseptic (after epilation) cream, such as a mild, alcohol free lotion on the epilated area of your skin.

       

      Find out more information about the Philips Satinelle Epilator

      Explore Philips range of hair removal epilators for women

      Lumea IPL
      Lumea IPL
      Lumea IPL
      Lady Shavers

