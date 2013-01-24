Thorough yet gentle epilation:
Textured ceramic discs rotate at 70,000 hair-catching
actions per minute* for fast hair removal.
Treat your lower legs in as little as 10 minutes!
Seamless hair removal epilator routine:
Ergonomically designed with an anti-slip grip, suitable for wet and dry use. It is easy to steer for maximum control, all over your body.
Smoothness from head to toe:
Body exfoliation brush gently remove dead skin cells, and help to prevent ingrown hairs, promoting radiant-looking skin.
The 3-in-1 rotating precision pedi disc gives you
heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes
3 out of 4 women enjoy better, smoother results* even in harder to reach areas of their feet, like toes. All thanks to the revolutionary disc-rotation system with its fine edge.
* Home use test 2017, Germany, 89 women
BRE740 - Wet & Dry epilator
Epilator Series 8000
Philips shop price$199.00*
Wet & Dry epilator
BRE710 - Wet & Dry epilator
Epilator Series 8000
Philips shop price$149.00*
Wet & Dry epilator
BRE700 - Wet & Dry epilator
Epilator Series 8000
Philips shop price$99.95*
Wet & Dry epilator
Performance
Attachments
Features
Power
To ensure full capacity of the battery for each process, we advise you to fully charge Philips Satinelle after each application.
When the battery is completely empty and you start charging it, the battery indicator flashes white quickly. After approximately 15 minutes, the battery indicator starts flashing white slowly. At this point, the battery contains enough energy for up to 10 minutes of use.
There are two speed setting options available. You can select the low speed or the high speed setting by pressing the on/off button.
If you press the on/off button once, Philips Satinelle starts on a high speed setting (setting II). If you press on/off again, the speed setting changes to a low speed (setting I). When you press the on/off button three times, your Philips Satinelle switches off.
As the hairs are being removed by the root, some redness or skin irritation may occur. This is normal and should disappear quickly.
It is normal for some skin irritation to occur, especially when you have not used your epilator for a while. Your skin may need to readjust to the epilation process.
To avoid skin irritation:
Find out more information about the Philips Satinelle Epilator