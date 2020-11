In the past IPL treatments were only available in salons, through regular appointments, at a large cost. The treatment could sometimes feel painful and uncomfortable on the skin.

Philips researched and adapted this professional technology extensively to create Lumea IPL hair removal, focused on delivering hair-free and beautiful skin in the comfort and privacy of your own home. Discover what makes this technology so simple to use and how the IPL can work for you.

Lumea offers the perfect balance of light and speed so you’ll just experience a warm sensation on the skin whilst using it. Best of all, you can count on it for up to 20 years of use*

* Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, underarms and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide warranty