      Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation so you can achieve smoothness on your both lower legs in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy benefits beyond just epilation with extra accessories.

      Epilator Series 8000 Wet & Dry epilator

Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation so you can achieve smoothness on your both lower legs in as little as 10 minutes. Enjoy benefits beyond just epilation with extra accessories.

        Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin

        Smooth skin for up to 4 weeks

        • For legs and body
        • Powerful epilation
        • + 5 accessories
        Gentle epilation for smooth skin up to 4 weeks

        Gentle epilation for smooth skin up to 4 weeks

        Philips Epilator Series 8000 boasts powerful yet gentle epilation with its improved tweezers and over 70,000 hair-catching actions per minute. This means you can cover more skin and achieve flawless smoothness for up to 4 weeks. Treat your lower legs in as little as 10 minutes!

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

        Ergononomic S-shaped handle

        Ergononomic S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

        Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs

        Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs

        Unique light ensures you don’t miss fine hairs for best epilation results for all body parts.

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

        Delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

        Delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

        For extra gentleness in the areas you need it most, a delicate area cap is included to easily remove unwanted hairs from face, underarm and bikini.

        Optimal contact cap for maximum comfort

        Optimal contact cap for maximum comfort

        Epilate with ease and experience maximum comfort with the optimal contact cap. It's designed to reduce skin pulling and discomfort by gently stretching the area you're treating, so you don’t have to.

        Pouch included to store everything in one place.

        Pouch included to store everything in one place.

        Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Shaving head
          Yes
          Trimming comb
          Yes
          Delicate area cap
          Yes
          Optimal contact cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Performance

          Epilator head
          Extra wide
          Epilation discs
          Ceramic discs

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Handle
          S-shape handle

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15V / 5.4W
          Tweezing action speed 1
          64000 per minute
          Tweezing action speed 2
          70400 per minute
          Number of tweezers
          32

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          up to 40 minutes
          Charging
          2 hours charge
          Quick charge
          Yes

