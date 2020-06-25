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    • Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin. Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin. Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin.
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      Epilator Series 8000 Wet & Dry Epilator

      BRE740/10

      Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin.

      The Philips Epilator Series 8000: world’s first epilators with ceramic tweezers for more comfortable epilation. Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $249.00

      Epilator Series 8000 Wet & Dry Epilator

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      Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin.

      Smooth skin for up to 4 weeks

      • For legs, body and feet
      • Cordless use
      • +9 accessories
      Smooth skin for weeks with Double Action Technology

      Smooth skin for weeks with Double Action Technology

      Double Action Technology synchronizes long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.

      Our fastest epilator

      Our fastest epilator

      Our tweezers also rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-épil 9.

      32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

      32 ceramic hypoallergenic tweezers for a gentle treatment

      32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.

      Epilate in warm water for extra comfort

      Epilate in warm water for extra comfort

      Our epilator is equipped with a Wet & Dry function for an even gentler epilation. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable.

      Better control and reach with ergonomic S-shaped handle

      Better control and reach with ergonomic S-shaped handle

      Enjoy a firm and comfortable grip with the ergonomic S-shaped handle. Also cordless for maximum control and better reach all over your body.

      Spot even the finest hairs with Opti-light

      Spot even the finest hairs with Opti-light

      Spot even the finest hairs with the embedded Opti-light, close enough to your skin to catch the remaining hairs.

      Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas

      Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas

      Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb.

      Trim shapes and bikini lines with bikini trimmer head

      Trim shapes and bikini lines with bikini trimmer head

      Trim shapes and bikini lines down to 1-mm. For an even, neatly groomed bikini area.

      Get satin-smooth feet with our pedicure foot file

      Get satin-smooth feet with our pedicure foot file

      Our 3-in-1 rotating precision disc gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes. Use the flat surface for larger areas, the top for smaller areas and the curved side for hard-to-file areas. Its that easy.

      Body exfoliation brush helps to prevent ingrown hairs

      Body exfoliation brush helps to prevent ingrown hairs

      Our body exfoliation brush with 48,200 hypoallergenic bristles gently removes dead skin cells, helps to prevent ingrown hair, and stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This brush will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Basic
        Body Exfoliation Brush
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer head
        Yes
        Bikini trimmer comb
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes
        Delicate area cap
        Yes
        Optimal contact cap
        Yes
        Pedicure foot file
        Yes
        Shaving heads
        Yes

      • Power

        Charging
        • Quick charge
        • 2 hours charging time
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Usage time
        up to 40 minutes
        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15V / 5.4W
        Number of tweezers
        32
        Tweezing actions speed 1
        64000 per minute
        Tweezing actions speed 2
        70400 per minute

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        S-shape handle
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Ceramic discs
        Extra wide epilator head
        Yes

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      • vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
      • * CLT Germany N=153, 2019

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