Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Vacuum beard trimmers

    Series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    Series 9000

    Laser guided trimmer

    Series 9000 $159.95
    Series 7000

    Vacuum trimmer

    Series 7000 $129.95 - $169.95
    Series 5000

    Effortless even trimmer

    Series 5000 $129.95

    Series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000
    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000

    Laser guided trimmer

    9000 series $159.95

    Vacuum trimmer

    Series 700$129.95 - $169.95

    Effortless even trimmer

    5000 series $129.95

    Catches up to 90% of cut hairs*

    BT7204/85

    Be the first to review this item

    Integrated vacuum system icon
    Integrated vacuum system
    Innovative Lift & Trim system icon
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    20 lock-in length settings icon
    20 lock-in length settings
    Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with our men’s beard trimmer.
    Suggested retail price: $119.00
    * Tested in lab environment on hair mats.
    BT7220/15

    Catches up to 90% of cut hairs*

    BT7204/85

    Be the first to review this item

    Integrated vacuum system icon
    Integrated vacuum system
    Innovative Lift & Trim system icon
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    20 lock-in length settings icon
    20 lock-in length settings
    Suggested retail price: $119.00
    BT7220/15
    Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with our men’s beard trimmer.
    * Tested in lab environment on hair mats.
    Integrated vacuum system
    Integrated vacuum system icon

    Less mess


    No More Mess from Cut Hairs

    Trim, style and finish without the mess. The powerful integrated vacuum system catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim and clean bathroom.
    Innovative lift & trim system
    Innovative lift & trim system icon

    Even trimming results


    Effortless Even Trim

    Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our lift and trim system raises hairs into the optimal position so the double-sharpened blades effortlessly cut hairs for an easy, even finish.
    20 lock-in length settings
    20 lock-in length settings icon

    Select the length you want


    Lock in length for an even trim   

    Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision. Then use the lock in comb for an even trim.

    What's in the box? 

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Precision trimmer
        • Beard comb
        • Cleaning brush

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $119.00

      Compare beard trimmer BT7204/85 with our other great beard trimmers

      Beard Trimmer series 9000

      Beard trimmer Series 9000

      Beard Trimmer series 9000

      Philips shop price
      $199.00*
      BT9297/15
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Beard trimmer series 7000

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $119.00*
      BT7204/85
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Philips shop price
      $89.95*
      BT5205/16
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Laser guidance system
      • Integrated vacuum system
      • Innovative lift&Trim system

      Cutting system
      • Double sharpened stainless steel blades
      • 17 length settings: 0.4 - 7mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel blades
      • Lift&Trim system
      • 20 length settings: 0.5-10mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel blades
      • Lift&Trim system
      • 17 length settings: 0.4-10mm

      Ease of use
      • 100% waterproof
      • LED display battery indicator
      • Washable attachments
      • Digital Display, 3 level battery indicator
      • 100% waterproof
      • Battery indicator

      Battery
      • 80 mins/1 hr
      • 60 mins/1 hr
      • 60 mins/1 hr

      Included accessories
      • Integrated hair lift comb
      • Detail trimmer included
      • Travel pouch
      • Precision trimmer
      • Beard Comb
      • Beard Comb

      Guarantee
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      * Suggested retail price

      See the full beard trimmer range

      Series 9000
      Series 9000
      Series 7000
      Series 7000
      Series 5000
      Series 5000
      All other beard trimmers

      Explore our other male grooming products

       Shave

       OneBlade

       Hair

       Body

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Support

      phone
      Call us: 1300 363 391
      mail
      Chat 24/7
      twitter
      Chat 24/7 on Twitter @PhilipsCare

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations