Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Effortless even trim

    Series 5000 Beard and Stubble Trimmer

    Series 9000

    Laser guided trimmer

    Series 9000 $159.95
    Series 7000

    Vacuum trimmer

    Series 7000 $129.95 - $169.95
    Series 5000

    Effortless even trimmer

    Series 5000 $129.95

    Series 5000 Beard and Stubble Trimmer

    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000
    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000

    Laser guided trimmer

    9000 series $159.95

    Vacuum trimmer

    7000 series $129.95 - $169.95

    Effortless even trimmer

    5000 series $129.95

    Beard and stubble trimmer with innovative Lift & Trim system

    BT5205/16

    Be the first to review this item

    Innovative Lift & Trim system icon
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    17 lock-in length settings icon
    17 lock-in length settings
    100% waterproof icon
    100% waterproof
    This electric beard and stubble trimmer with full metal blades let you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $89.95
    BT5205/16

    Beard and stubble trimmer with innovative Lift & Trim system

    BT5205/16

    Be the first to review this item

    Innovative Lift & Trim system icon
    Innovative Lift & Trim system
    17 lock-in length settings icon
    17 lock-in length settings
    100% waterproof
    100% waterproof

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $89.95
    BT5205/16
    This electric beard and stubble trimmer with full metal blades let you achieve exactly the 3-day stubble, short beard, or long beard look you want. Our new integrated hair lift comb raises hairs for efficient one pass even trimming results.
    Innovative lift & trim system
    Innovative lift & trim system icon

    Even trimming results


    Integrated Hair Lift Comb 

    The Dynamic Beard Guide system with the help of the integrated hair lift comb lifts the hairs up to the level of the blades for even trimming results and lets you achieve exactly the three-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.
    17 lock-in length settings
    17 lock-in length settings icon

    Select the length you want


    Skin-Friendly Blades  

    Get a protective trim, time after time. The beard trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay precise and effective. They also have rounded tips and combs to help prevent skin irritation. 
    100% waterproof
    100% waterproof icon

    Keep your trimmer clean


    17 Lock-in Length Settings  

    Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0.4 - 10mm with 0.2mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

    Be the first to review this item

    What's in the box?

      • Included accessories:
        • innovative hair lift comb
        • cleaning brush

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Compare beard trimmer BT5205 with our other great beard trimmers

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Effortless even trim

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Philips shop price
      $89.95*
      BT5205/16
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 9000

      Laser guided precision

      Beard Trimmer series 9000

      Philips shop price
      $159.95*
      BT9295/32
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Integrated vacuum trimmer

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $119.00*
      BT7201/15
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Innovative Lift & Trim system
      • Laser guidance system
      • Integrated vacuum system

      Cutting system
      • Double sharpened stainless steel
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 10mm
      • Dual sided stainless steel for precision trimming
      • 17 length settings, 0.4 to 7mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel for faster trimming
      • Lift & Trim system
      • 20 length settings, 0.5 to 10mm

      Ease of use
      • 100% waterproof
      • Battery indicator
      • 100% waterproof
      • LED display battery indicator
      • Washable attachments
      • Digital display, 3 level battery indicator

      Battery
      • 60 mins/ I hour
      • 60 mins/ I hour
      • 60 mins/ I hour

      Included accessories
      • Beard Comb
      • Beard comb
      • Stubble comb
      • Travel Pouch
      • Precision trimmer
      • Beard comb

      Guarantee
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      * Suggested retail price

      See the full beard trimmer range

      Series 9000
      Series 9000
      $159.95
      Series 7000
      Series 7000
      $129.95 - $169.95
      Series 5000
      Series 5000
      $129.95
      All other beard trimmers

      Explore our other male grooming products

       Shave

       OneBlade

       Hair

       Body

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Support

      phone
      Call us: 1300 363 391
      mail
      Chat 24/7
      twitter
      Chat 24/7 on Twitter @PhilipsCare

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations