    Beardtrimmer series 9000

    Beard trimmer

    BT9297/15
    Overall rating / 5
    3 Awards
    World's 1st Laser Guided Beard Trimmer
      Beardtrimmer series 9000 Beard trimmer

      BT9297/15
      Overall rating / 5
      3 Awards

      World's 1st Laser Guided Beard Trimmer

      Perfect your beard with our exclusive laser guidance system. Follow the red line of light to get a sharp, symmetrical trim on both sides of your face.

        World's 1st Laser Guided Beard Trimmer

        Perfect symmetry with laser-guided trimmer

        • Laser guidance
        • Full metal blades
        • Detail trimmer included
        • Advanced Li-Ion battery
        Laser guidance for a precise, symmetrical trim every time

        Laser guidance for a precise, symmetrical trim every time

        Perfect your beard with our exclusive laser guidance system. Follow the red line of light to get a sharp, symmetrical trim on both sides of your face.

        Full metal blades are double-sharpened for faster trimming

        Full metal blades are double-sharpened for faster trimming

        Our full metal stainless steel blades are extra strong and double-sharpened. That means they’re made to last a very long time, and cut through even the thickest hair. As you trim, they sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other. So you get a precise, even cut – time after time.

        Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

        Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

        Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

        80 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or use plugged in

        80 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or use plugged in

        Our advanced Li-Ion battery allows you to charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour and get 80 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to work both cordless and while plugged in.

        Trim in precise steps of 0.2mm, from 0.4mm to 7mm

        Trim in precise steps of 0.2mm, from 0.4mm to 7mm

        Style your beard with ultimate accuracy by choosing a hair length down to 0.2mm precision. Use the zoom wheel to select and lock in the length you want, from 0.4mm all the way to 7mm.

        LED display clearly shows your length setting

        LED display clearly shows your length setting

        Turn the zoom wheel to view your chosen length setting in mm on the LED display.

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        See whether your trimmer is well-charged or needs charging – in the blink of an eye. 3 simple bars show you the charge time remaining, as well as the charging status when your trimmer is plugged in.

        100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

        Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.

        Cuts consistently, even through denser hair

        Cuts consistently, even through denser hair

        This trimmer’s powerful motor cuts steadily, regardless of any differences in hair density. So you can trim with consistency, from start to finish.

        Skin-friendly rounded tips prevent irritation

        Skin-friendly rounded tips prevent irritation

        Get a perfect, protective trim. The trimmer's blades have rounded tips to prevent skin irritation – even if you don’t use a comb.

        Detail trimmer for perfect edges and details

        Detail trimmer for perfect edges and details

        Put the finishing touches on your style. Click on the detail trimmer to define the edges and details of your beard or mustache.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          From 0.2mm
          Range of length settings
          0.4 up to 7mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Create the look you want

          Laser guidance
          Perfect symmetric beard
          Number of length settings
          17 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Comb
          Integrated hair lift comb
          Detail trimmer included
          Yes
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          80 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          • Digital length settings
          • 3 level battery indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Design

          Finishing
          Chrome finish

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

