World's 1st Laser Guided Beard Trimmer
Perfect your beard with our exclusive laser guidance system. Follow the red line of light to get a sharp, symmetrical trim on both sides of your face. See all benefits
Beard trimmer
Perfect your beard with our exclusive laser guidance system. Follow the red line of light to get a sharp, symmetrical trim on both sides of your face.
Our full metal stainless steel blades are extra strong and double-sharpened. That means they’re made to last a very long time, and cut through even the thickest hair. As you trim, they sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other. So you get a precise, even cut – time after time.
Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.
Our advanced Li-Ion battery allows you to charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour and get 80 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to work both cordless and while plugged in.
Style your beard with ultimate accuracy by choosing a hair length down to 0.2mm precision. Use the zoom wheel to select and lock in the length you want, from 0.4mm all the way to 7mm.
Turn the zoom wheel to view your chosen length setting in mm on the LED display.
See whether your trimmer is well-charged or needs charging – in the blink of an eye. 3 simple bars show you the charge time remaining, as well as the charging status when your trimmer is plugged in.
Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.
This trimmer’s powerful motor cuts steadily, regardless of any differences in hair density. So you can trim with consistency, from start to finish.
Get a perfect, protective trim. The trimmer's blades have rounded tips to prevent skin irritation – even if you don’t use a comb.
Put the finishing touches on your style. Click on the detail trimmer to define the edges and details of your beard or mustache.
Cutting system
Create the look you want
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service