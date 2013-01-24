Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Laser beard trimmer

    Choose your best Beard Trimmer

    Series 9000 Laser Beard Trimmer

    Laser guided trimmer

    Series 9000
    Series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    Vacuum trimmer

    Series 7000
    Series 5000 Beard and Stubble Trimmer

    Effortless even trimmer

    Series 5000

    Choose your best
    Beard Trimmer

    Series 9000 Laser Beard Trimmer
    Series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
    Series 5000 Beard and Stubble Trimmer
    Series 9000
    Series 7000
    Series 5000

    Laser guided trimmer

    9000 series $159.95

    Vacuum trimmer

    7000 series $129.95 - $169.95

    Effortless even trimmer

    5000 series $129.95

    World’s first laser guided beard trimmer

    BT9297/15

    Be the first to review this item

    Ultimate precision icon
    Ultimate precision
    17 lock-in length settings icon
    17 lock-in length settings
    100% waterproof icon
    100% waterproof
    Perfect your beard with our exclusive laser guidance system. Follow the red line of light to get a sharp, symmetrical trim on both sides of your face, Philips best beard shaver brings ultimate precision to every trim.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $199.00
    Philips Beard Trimmer with Laser Guided Technology

    World’s first laser guided beard trimmer

    BT9297/15

    Be the first to review this item

    Ultimate precision icon
    Ultimate precision
    17 lock-in length settings icon
    17 lock-in length settings
    100% waterproof icon
    100% waterproof

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $199.00
    Philips Beard Trimmer with Laser Guided Technology
    Perfect your beard with our exclusive laser guidance system. Follow the red line of light to get a sharp, symmetrical trim on both sides of your face.
    Philips Series 9000 Beard Trimmer uses its laser technology
    Ultimate precision icon

    Laser guidance for a precise, symmetrical trim every time


    Get the perfect trim time after time with the Series 9000 laser guided beard trimmer. A red line of light ensures you get a sharp and symmetrical trim on both sides of your face. The laser beard trimmer conducts the best trim no matter what beard style you are styling.
    17 lock-in length settings
    17 lock-in length settings icon

    Full metal blades are double-sharpened for faster trimming

    Our full metal stainless steel blades are extra strong and double-sharpened. That means the Series 9000 beard shaver will last a very long time, and cut through even the thickest hair. As you trim, the blades sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other. So you get a precise, even cut – time after time.
    Male using the beard trimmer
    100% waterproof icon

    Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

       

    This stubble trimmer only needs one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go, a fast and effective beard trimmer.

    Be the first to review this item

    What comes in the S9000 Beard Trimmer box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Beard comb
        • Stubble comb
        • Travel pouch

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.95

      Compare the S9000 Beard Trimmer with our other Philips Beard Trimmers

      Beard Trimmer series 9000

      Beard trimmer Series 9000

      Beard Trimmer series 9000

      Philips shop price
      $199.00*
      BT9297/15
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Beard trimmer series 7000

      Beard Trimmer series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $119.00*
      BT7204/85
      Compare features
      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Beard Trimmer series 5000

      Philips shop price
      $89.95*
      BT5205/16
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Laser guidance system
      • Integrated vacuum system
      • Innovative lift&Trim system

      Cutting system
      • Double sharpened stainless steel blades
      • 17 length settings: 0.4 - 7mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel blades
      • Lift&Trim system
      • 20 length settings: 0.5-10mm
      • Double sharpened stainless steel blades
      • Lift&Trim system
      • 17 length settings: 0.4-10mm

      Ease of use
      • 100% waterproof
      • LED display battery indicator
      • Washable attachments
      • Digital Display, 3 level battery indicator
      • 100% waterproof
      • Battery indicator

      Battery
      • 80 mins/1 hr
      • 60 mins/1 hr
      • 60 mins/1 hr

      Included accessories
      • Integrated hair lift comb
      • Detail trimmer included
      • Travel pouch
      • Precision trimmer
      • Beard Comb
      • Beard Comb

      Guarantee
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      • 2 years
      * Suggested retail price

      See the full beard trimmer range

      Philips Beard Trimmer with Laser Guided Technology
      Series 9000
      Series 7000
      Series 7000
      Series 5000
      Series 5000
      All other beard trimmers

      Explore our other male grooming products

       Shave

       OneBlade

       Hair

       Body

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Support

      phone
      Call us: 1300 363 391
      mail
      Chat 24/7
      twitter
      Chat 24/7 on Twitter @PhilipsCare

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations