    Mother and child care
    Guide to breastfeeding - Chapter 1: Benefits of breastfeeding

    The benefits of breastfeeding

    Most new mums want to be able to breastfeed and enjoy the close bond that comes from spending feeding time together. But sometimes mothers can find it difficult, so it’s important that as a new mother you feel supported and know the benefits of breastfeeding – so you can enjoy breastfeeding for longer.

    Philips AVENT - Health benefits for your baby

    Health benefits for your baby

    In a pre-term baby, breastfeeding can:

    • Reduce the risk of inflammation and infection of the tummy (known as necrotising enterocolitis) – a serious condition seen in premature babies
    • Protect them from infection

    In a full-term baby, breastfeeding can reduce the risk of:

    • Stomach bugs
    • Coughs and colds
    • Middle ear infections

    It may also reduce the risk of:

    • Eczema
    • Childhood leukaemia
    • Obesity
    • Diabetes

    Breastfeeding while you wean your baby onto solid food may reduce the risk of food allergies.

    Health benefits for you

    Breastfeeding helps the womb return to its normal size and reduces bleeding.

    Breastfeeding can also reduce the risk of:

    • Breast cancer
    • Ovarian cancer
    • Osteoporosis

    Other benefits of breastfeeding

    • Helps you bond with your baby
    • More economical than bottle feeding
    • Can delay further pregnancy
    • Convenient, hygienic and always ready at the correct temperature
    • Makes night feeds much simpler
    • Travelling is easier

    Uses around 500 calories per day, so can help you lose that extra weight you gained during pregnancy.

    Please be aware that the information given in these articles is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance.

