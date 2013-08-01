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Discontinued

Philips AventDisposable breast pads

SCF254/30

3.8

| (27) Reviews

Comfortable and discreet

The unique Philips Avent SCF254/30 breast pads are specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

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Avent breast pads

Comfortable and discreet

  • 30 day pads

Invisible under clothes

Invisible under clothes

Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.

Anti slip with adhesive tapes

Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

Developed with breastfeeding expert

Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

27

Reviews

01/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

01/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Avent breast pad

This is item is excellent no leaks through your outfits.you stay dry and clean. It collects all the leakIng milk keeping you dry. I t works wonder .i only buy Phillips avent breastplate you could go for hours without changing it. But definatly very handy to keep. A spare in your handbag if going long distance etc

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 