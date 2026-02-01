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ADD5913WH/37
Enjoy better tasting water
Proprietary activated carbon block filter (ADD569) is certified according to NSF standards for the removal of 50+ contaminants. Good for 680 litres or 6 months of filtration. Scroll down to “support for this product” for the Filtration Performance Data sheet.See all benefits
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The most convenient and affordable way to reduce Chlorine, Metals, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals (PFAS) from your drinking water.
Certified to reduce Chlorine according to ANSI/ NSF standard 42, particulate class II. Certified to reduce Lead and Mercury (PH6.5 and PH8.5) and Volatile Organic Compounds (Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides) according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce chemicals PFOA and PFOS according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce pharmaceuticals Bisphenol A, Estrone, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Nonylphenol and Phenytoin according to ANSI/ NSF standard 401, Group 3. Certified to be constructed from lead-free components according to ANSI/ NSF standard 372.
The super inovative PFAS Pro filter cartridge (ADD569) is good for 680 liters or 6 months of filtration. The dual filter-replacement signal system based on actual filtration volume and usage period.
Philips 20-cup offers optimal capacity with no wasted space, providing the same efficient volume. Perfect for big families.
Flip top lid for single-handed refill.
Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.
Fresh water enjoyed instantly, at the simple touch of a button.
Rechargeable with type C USB cable, each fully recharge last up to 1-month battery life.
Filtration performance
Filter specifications
General specifications
Country of origin
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