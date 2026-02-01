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      NSF certified filtration Water Dispenser (4.8L Cask) - PFAS Pro

      ADD5913WH/37

      Enjoy better tasting water

      Proprietary activated carbon block filter (ADD569) is certified according to NSF standards for the removal of 50+ contaminants. Good for 680 litres or 6 months of filtration. Scroll down to “support for this product” for the Filtration Performance Data sheet.

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      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      NSF certified filtration Water Dispenser (4.8L Cask) - PFAS Pro

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      Enjoy better tasting water

      Filters when you pour — not hours before

      • PFOA, PFOS chemicals reduction (NSF 53)
      • VOC, Lead and Mercury reduction (NSF 53)
      • Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II)
      • Pharmaceuticals reduction (NSF 401-3)
      • Available via BUNNINGS
      Advanced Carbon Block - PFAS Pro Filter

      Advanced Carbon Block - PFAS Pro Filter

      The most convenient and affordable way to reduce Chlorine, Metals, Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals (PFAS) from your drinking water.

      PFAS Pro - filter cartridge ADD569

      PFAS Pro - filter cartridge ADD569

      Certified to reduce Chlorine according to ANSI/ NSF standard 42, particulate class II. Certified to reduce Lead and Mercury (PH6.5 and PH8.5) and Volatile Organic Compounds (Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides) according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce chemicals PFOA and PFOS according to ANSI/ NSF standard 53. Certified to reduce pharmaceuticals Bisphenol A, Estrone, Ibuprofen, Naproxen, Nonylphenol and Phenytoin according to ANSI/ NSF standard 401, Group 3. Certified to be constructed from lead-free components according to ANSI/ NSF standard 372.

      Usage-based filter lifetime indicator

      Usage-based filter lifetime indicator

      The super inovative PFAS Pro filter cartridge (ADD569) is good for 680 liters or 6 months of filtration. The dual filter-replacement signal system based on actual filtration volume and usage period.

      4.8L large volume water tank

      4.8L large volume water tank

      Philips 20-cup offers optimal capacity with no wasted space, providing the same efficient volume. Perfect for big families.

      Flip top lid for single-handed refill

      Flip top lid for single-handed refill

      Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

      Instant filtration with a simple touch

      Instant filtration with a simple touch

      Fresh water enjoyed instantly, at the simple touch of a button.

      Type-C USB rechargeable

      Type-C USB rechargeable

      Rechargeable with type C USB cable, each fully recharge last up to 1-month battery life.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Microplastics reduction
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Main filter media
        Activated carbon block

      • General specifications

        Replacement filter cartridge
        ADD569
        Color
        Bright white
        Filter lifetime
        6 months
        Filter quantity
        1-pack
        Battery capacity
        1800mAh
        Battery
        Rechargeable lithium battery

      • Country of origin

        Filter cartridge
        China
        Instant water filter
        Made responsibly in China

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