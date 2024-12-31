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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water
  • Enjoy better tasting water

NSF certified filtrationWater Tap - PFAS Pro

AUT9333/79

Enjoy better tasting water

Reduces Chlorine, Microplastics, PFAS and more. Easy install and maintenance. No electricity required. With NSF certified 0.5 micron Carbon Block filter (AUT833). Tested capacity 7286L or 12 months. Flow rate 5.7L/min.

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Filters when you pour — not hours before

Enjoy better tasting water

  • >99.5% PFAS reduction (NSF 53)

  • >97.5% Chlorine reduction (NSF 42)

  • >98.4% Microplastics reduction (NSF 401)

  • Compatible with Philips integrated 3-way taps.

  • Available via BUNNINGS

Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

In Australia, all plumbing products must be WaterMark certified and installed by a licensed plumber. This Philips tap is fully certified to AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems, confirming compliance with Australian and New Zealand regulatory, safety, and performance standards. Ask your retailer about professional installation options.

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Disclaimers

  1. Professional activated carbon filtration system, efficient filtration of tap water

  2. The system offers a filtered water capacity of 7286L, up to 12 months lifetime