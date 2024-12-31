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2 year warranty

30-day return

Free delivery from $150

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NSF certified filtrationWater Dispenser (3.0L) - Plus

ADD5902WH/37

Enjoy better tasting water

Proprietary activated carbon block filter (ADD566). NSF certified for the removal of 40+ contaminants. Good for 3 months of filtration. Scroll down to “support for this product” for the Filtration Performance Data sheet.

See all benefits

Filters when you pour — not hours before

Enjoy better tasting water

  • Improves taste

  • Reduces limescale

  • Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II)

  • VOC and Lead reduction (NSF 53)

Advanced CB filter cartridge (ADD566)

Proprietary Advanced Activated Carbon Block filter cartridge (ADD566). Certified to NSF standards for the removal of 40+ potential harmful substances. Good for 3 months or 227 litres of filtration. For Philips "Powered Pitchers". Chlorine reduction (NSF 42 - II). VOC and Lead reduction (NSF 53).

Long-lasting battery

Long-lasting battery. Lasts for up to 4 weeks per charge. Recharge with type C USB cable.

Easy of use

The Philips Powered Pitchers are easy and intuitive to use. With a selection 3.0 and 4.8 litres of water capacity, they offer families enough capacity for a day of water based drinks.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

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