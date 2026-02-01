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    • Our most compact RO water purification system Our most compact RO water purification system Our most compact RO water purification system

      Reverse Osmosis purification Instant Pure Water Tap | with Remineralizer

      AUT8950/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Our most compact RO water purification system

      Pure, mineralised water straight from the tap. Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology filters PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants to 0.0001µm — then restores beneficial minerals for smooth, great-tasting water on demand. Available via BUNNINGS.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $729.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification Instant Pure Water Tap | with Remineralizer

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      Our most compact RO water purification system

      Enhanced Reverse Osmosis membrane removes 110+ substances*

      • Reverse osmosis filtration
      • Reduces PFAS, chlorine, pharmaceuticals
      • 400 gallon per day (GPD) filtration capacity
      • 70% water recovery rate
      • Watermark certified AS3497 WM-060214
      Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

      Designed and Manufactured to Australian Standards

      In Australia, all plumbing products must be WaterMark certified and installed by a licensed plumber. This Philips tap is fully certified to AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems, confirming compliance with Australian and New Zealand regulatory, safety, and performance standards. Ask your retailer about professional installation options.

      High filtration efficiency

      High filtration efficiency

      Most traditional RO systems waste 3 litres of water for every 1 litre purified — a serious concern in a country that manages some of the world's most variable rainfall. This system achieves 65% water recovery, producing 2 litres of purified water for every 1 litre sent to drain. That's more than three times more efficient than conventional systems, and consistent with Philips' commitment to sustainable design.

      Tankless, Compact, Efficient

      Tankless, Compact, Efficient

      Traditional RO systems offer 50 GPD (gallons per day) — equivalent to 0.13 litres per minute and therefore need storage tanks to offer an acceptable water flow. Philips Instant Pure RO Taps offer 400 to 1000 GPD, enabling flow rates of up to 2.6 litres per minute — 20x faster than conventional systems. No need for large storage tanks!

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Microplastics reduction
        Yes
        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        Viruses reduction
        Yes
        PFOS reduction
        Yes
        Heavy metals reduction
        Yes
        Filtration mode
        Purified water mode and filtered water mode
        Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
        Yes
        PFOA reduction
        Yes
        Mineralization
        Yes
        PFAS reduction
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Voltage
        220-240
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