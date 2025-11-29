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- Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™
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ADD6992DG/79
Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in
Shaved ice for summer. True boiling for tea. Seven temperatures, one countertop station — with Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology that removes PFAS and 110+ contaminants. No plumber, no installation. Just plug in.See all benefits
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Pure Water Station | Shaved Ice to Boiling
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recurring payment
Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.
Drop your freshly made ice cubes into the (200 grams) snow flakes cabin, and this water station will support the creation of snow cones, slushies, deserts or other ice-cold snow dressings. Equipped with 420-grade rust-resistant stainless-steel double blades, the ice-shaver delivers cutting performance that stays sharp and reliable for years to come. Leveraging a powerful high-speed (130 rpm) shock-absorbing motor, there's no need to wait: it can prepare three servings of crushed ice in less than one minute.
This water station produces bullet-shaped, crystal-clear ice cubes using freshly purified water. Every 8 minutes, a new batch of 8 ice cubes is formed. The insulated box holds up to 80 cubes. Creation of the first batch will take about 25 minutes. In a 25°C room, with the ice box closed, the machine is designed to automatically restart the ice making cycle approximately 1 hour after the ice melted sufficiently. It will take about 10 hours for all ice to melt in the ice box (assuming 25°C room temperature).
Powerful compressor chills the purified water in the chilled water chamber from 25°C to a crisp 5°C in just 25 minutes. The chilled water dispensing flow rate is approximately 1.0L per minute. The chilled water chamber capacity is approx. 1.0L. Enjoy crisp, chilled purified water on demand !
Instant heating technology delivers purified hot water within seconds. 100°C is achieved inside the heating element. Multiple temperatures are available with 5° increments and via presets (5°, ambient, 45°, 55°, 75°, 85°, 100°C). The systems also offers multiple dispensing volumes: via presets and via + / – increments (30ml below 150ml, and 50ml above 150ml).
UV-C LED technology in the chilled water chamber activates every hour, inhibiting bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.99%**. When you deactivate the cooling system, the UV sanitization will also stop. Leaving standing water in the chilled water chamber without UV sanitization can create a breeding ground for bacteria, especially as temperatures rise. To ensure the quality and safety of your drinking water, it is essential to drain the system according to the provided instructions.
Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.
No plumber. No modification to your home. Connect the power, fill the 6L tank, and the station is ready in minutes. Perfect for renters, apartments, or anyone who wants pure water without the commitment of under-bench installation.
Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.
Filtration performance
Heating performance
Cooling Performance
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