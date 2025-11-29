Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in

      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Water Station | Shaved Ice to Boiling

      ADD6992DG/79

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in

      Shaved ice for summer. True boiling for tea. Seven temperatures, one countertop station — with Aquaporin Inside™ RO technology that removes PFAS and 110+ contaminants. No plumber, no installation. Just plug in.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $1,799.00

      Reverse Osmosis purification Pure Water Station | Shaved Ice to Boiling

      Similar products

      See all Water dispensers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      Reverse Osmosis purification
      - {discount-value}

      Reverse Osmosis purification

      Pure Water Station | Shaved Ice to Boiling

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Shaved ice to boiling. Just plug it in

      Removes PFAS, chlorine and 110+ contaminants

      • Purified shaved ice & ice cubes
      • Compressor-chilled water
      • True-boiling hot water
      • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
      • Reduces PFAS, Viruses, Bacteria, Microplastics and much more

      Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis

      Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

      Enjoy shaved / crushed ice

      Drop your freshly made ice cubes into the (200 grams) snow flakes cabin, and this water station will support the creation of snow cones, slushies, deserts or other ice-cold snow dressings. Equipped with 420-grade rust-resistant stainless-steel double blades, the ice-shaver delivers cutting performance that stays sharp and reliable for years to come. Leveraging a powerful high-speed (130 rpm) shock-absorbing motor, there's no need to wait: it can prepare three servings of crushed ice in less than one minute.

      Purified ice-cubes

      This water station produces bullet-shaped, crystal-clear ice cubes using freshly purified water. Every 8 minutes, a new batch of 8 ice cubes is formed. The insulated box holds up to 80 cubes. Creation of the first batch will take about 25 minutes. In a 25°C room, with the ice box closed, the machine is designed to automatically restart the ice making cycle approximately 1 hour after the ice melted sufficiently. It will take about 10 hours for all ice to melt in the ice box (assuming 25°C room temperature).

      Perfectly chilled (5°C) on demand

      Powerful compressor chills the purified water in the chilled water chamber from 25°C to a crisp 5°C in just 25 minutes. The chilled water dispensing flow rate is approximately 1.0L per minute. The chilled water chamber capacity is approx. 1.0L. Enjoy crisp, chilled purified water on demand !

      Hot water within seconds

      Instant heating technology delivers purified hot water within seconds. 100°C is achieved inside the heating element. Multiple temperatures are available with 5° increments and via presets (5°, ambient, 45°, 55°, 75°, 85°, 100°C). The systems also offers multiple dispensing volumes: via presets and via + / – increments (30ml below 150ml, and 50ml above 150ml).

      UV-C LED keeps chilled water fresh

      UV-C LED technology in the chilled water chamber activates every hour, inhibiting bacteria growth in the freshly filtered water by up to 99.99%**. When you deactivate the cooling system, the UV sanitization will also stop. Leaving standing water in the chilled water chamber without UV sanitization can create a breeding ground for bacteria, especially as temperatures rise. To ensure the quality and safety of your drinking water, it is essential to drain the system according to the provided instructions.

      Mineralizing pH+ alkaline technology

      Our remineralizing technology enhances RO filtered water by adding back beneficial minerals. This process naturally raises the pH, resulting in smoother, more alkaline water with a great taste.

      Plug and play; no installation required

      No plumber. No modification to your home. Connect the power, fill the 6L tank, and the station is ready in minutes. Perfect for renters, apartments, or anyone who wants pure water without the commitment of under-bench installation.

      Saves single-use plastic bottles

      Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Filter model
        ADD583
        Chlorine reduction
        Yes
        Virus removal
        Yes
        Heavy metal removal
        Yes
        Bacteria removal
        Yes
        Water hardness reduction
        Yes
        Pesticide removal
        Yes
        Filtration level
        6-stage
        Pesticides reduction
        Yes
        Bacteria reduction
        Yes
        VOC reduction
        Yes
        Filter precision
        down to 0.0001 micron  µm
        Viruses reduction
        Yes
        PFOA reduction
        Yes
        Recommended filter lifetime
        up to 12 months
        Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
        Yes
        Drain ratio
        75% (3:1)
        Mineralization
        Yes
        Microplastics reduction
        Yes
        PFAS reduction
        Yes

      • Heating performance

        Heating capacity
        20L/h
        Heating method
        Instant heating

      • Cooling Performance

        Cold water temperature
        down to 5℃  °C
        Cooling capacity
        2.4L per hour
        Cooling system
        Compressor cooling
        Refrigerant
        R600a
        Cooling tank capacity
        1.0L

      • General specifications

        Filtration capacity
        2000L
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        270*443*475  mm
        Rated power
        2100W
        Water temperature
        Cold(5°C), Ambient, Warm(45°C/55°C), Hot(75°C / 85°C), Boiling(100°C)  °C
        Water volume
        Small(120mL/150mL), Medium(250mL/350mL), Large(500mL/800mL), Continuous
        Raw water tank
        6L
        Filter lifetime indicator
        Yes
        Input water temperature
        5-38℃  °C
        Rated power(heating)
        2100-2400  W
        Rated power(cooling)
        100  W
        Display
        LED
        Purified water jug
        Yes
        Purified water jug capacity
        1.4L

      What's in the box?

      All items in the box

      • Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™
        Reverse Osmosis purification RO minerals filter Aquaporin Inside™

      Other items in the box

      Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      * Suggested retail price

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
      • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.