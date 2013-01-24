Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Garment Steamers
    Portable & Quick
    Convenient & Efficient

      ComfortTouch Plus Standing Clothes Steamer

      Minimum wrinkles Minimum effort

      ComfortTouch Plus
      Standing Clothes Steamer

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Get your clothes ready in no time with ComfortTouch Plus standing clothes steamer. Easily refresh and de-wrinkle from top to bottom with the innovative FlexHead and extra-long StyleBoard. This standing clothes steamer heats up in seconds.

      ComfortTouch Plus

      Standing garment steamer

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
      GC442/67 Handheld Steamer
      vertical-and-horizontal-icon
      Extra-long StyleBoard for better results from top to bottom
      smart flow icon
      Flexible steamer head for effortless clothes steaming
      start-icon
      Ready to use in 45 seconds
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      Why a standing clothes steamer?

      A standing clothes steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.

      Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of scorching or burning — and no ironing board required. Handheld clothes steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.

      Why a standing steamer?

      A standing clothes steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.

       

      Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of scorching or burning — and no ironing board required. Standing steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.

      Click here to read moreRead less

      Get ready in no time with ComfortTouch Plus  

      Get ready in no time effortlessly

      What do other users say

      Be the first to review this item

      Lady using the standing clothes steamer on a dress

      Extra support
      for wrinkle-free clothes

       

      Our extra-long StyleBoard offers a handy flat surface to give you added support as you steam clothes. Press the fabric between FlexHead steam plate and StyleBoard for easy, effective vertical steaming.

      Handheld clothes steamer resting on its stand

      More control
      with less effort

       

      Our innovative FlexHead easily adjusts as you steam from top to the bottom of your clothes, with less bending or kneeling. The flexible plate on the handheld clothes steamer head ensures more contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for more efficient results.

      Settings on the standing clothes steamer

      Five steam settings
      for any fabric

       

      Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from delicates to thicker fabrics. The ComfortTouch Plus clothes steamer heats up in 45 seconds so you can quickly steam.

      Find the best clothes steamer for you

      EasyTouch Plus

      EasyTouch Plus

      EasyTouch Plus

      Philips shop price
      $149.00*
      Garment Steamer
      Compare features
      ComfortTouch

      ComfortTouch

      ComfortTouch

      Philips shop price
      $299.00*
      Garment Steamer
      Compare features

      Power
      • 1600W
      • 2000W

      Continuous steam
      • Up to 32g/min
      • Up to 40g/min

      Steam settings
      • 5
      • 5

      Support accessory
      • Brush
      • Glove
      • Pleat Maker
      • Adjustable Pole
      • Garment Hanger
      • Brush
      • Glove
      • Garment Hanger

      Water tank capacity
      • 1.6L
      • 1.8L

      Special Technology
      • -
      • Flexhead
      • StyleBoard
      • Hang&Lock
      • Adjustable dual pole

      Calc Management
      • Easy de-calc
      • Easy de-calc
      * Suggested retail price

      Buy ComfortTouch Plus standing clothes steamer  

      Philips ComfortTouch Plus Standing Clothes Steamer
      Extra-long StyleBoard for effective dewrinkling
      Keep clothes hanger in place with Hang&Lock feature
      Removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria with continuous steam
      Easily reach bottom of garments with flexible steamer head.
      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $299.00

      * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time. 

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.