      Philips Viva Collection Airfryers have simple-to-use dial controls to make tasty snacks and meals with little or no oil added. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor.

      Virtually no oil required

      Easy cooking controls

      Fry, bake, roast or grill

      * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

      The healthy way to fry

       

      Our unique Rapid Air system fries to perfection with little or no added fat. Optimal temperature and precision air circulation produce a cleaner, safer, economical alternative to oil frying. Your Airfryer is fast and effective for baking, roasting and grilling, too. 
      Airfryer Turbostar Technology

      Small footprint, large capacity

      The Original Airfryer is designed with your kitchen in mind. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity.

      Be inspired with Philips NutriU App

      Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes. Download the app to see hundreds of the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations.

      Reviews and Awards

      Be the first to review this item

      Product design award 2017

      Which Airfryer?  

       

      Compare models to see which high-capacity Airfryer is right for you.

      Premium

      XXL Airfryer

      Premium

      Philips shop price
      $549.00*
      HD9651/91
      Compare with current
      Premium

      Compact Airfryer

      Premium

      Philips shop price
      $399.00*
      HD9742/93
      Compare with current
      Premium

      Compact Airfryer

      Premium

      Philips shop price
      $329.00*
      HD9721/21
      Compare with current
      Daily Collection

      Original Airfryer

      Daily Collection

      Philips shop price
      $239.00*
      HD9216/81
      Compare with current

      Cooking type
      • Twin TurboStar Technology
      • Twin TurboStar Technology
      • Twin TurboStar Technology
      • Rapid Air

      Fat removal technology
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • No

      Temperature and timer control
      • Digital
      • Digital
      • Analog
      • Analog

      Capacity
      • 1.4kg - up to 6 portions
      • 0.8kg - up to 4 portions
      • 0.8kg - up to 4 portions
      • 0.8kg - up to 4 portions

      Instant heat up
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • No

      Pre-set menu
      • 5 pre-sets
      • 4 pre-sets
      • No
      • No

      Keep warm
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • No
      • No

      Colour
      • Black
      • Black
      • White
      • White

      Cooking Power
      • 2225W
      • 1500W
      • 1500W
      • 1425W

      Recipe Book
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • Yes
      • No

      Accessories
      • Double rack
      • Double rack
      • -
      • -
      * Suggested retail price

      Recipes for success 

      Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).
      • Starter & snacks
        Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa | Philips Chef Recipes

        View recipe
      • Main courses
        Roasted rack of lamb with a macadamia crust | Philips Chef Recipes

        View recipe
      • Main courses
        Homemade fries | Philips Chef Recipes

        View recipe
      • Desserts & baked goods
        Apricot and Blackberry Crumble | Philips Chef Recipes

        View recipe
      See all recipes

      Original collection Airfryer Features

      grilling

      Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

      Airfryer’s unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil!
      frying

      Dishwasher safe parts



      The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
      baking

      Time and temperature control


      Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes and includes an auto-off function.

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      grilling

      Grilling

      frying

      Frying

      baking

      Baking

      roasting

      Roasting

