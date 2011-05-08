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    • Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      HD9925/00

      Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

      With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!

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      Viva Collection Airfryer

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      Accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

      Airfryer accessory

      • Baking accessory
      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      Baking accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

      Baking accessory to make all your favorite baking recipes

      With this special Philips Airfryer baking accessory you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.3 L

      • General specifications

        Non-stick coating
        Yes
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