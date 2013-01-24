Search terms
A coffee is prepared by pouring boiling water over ground coffee in a coffee filter. A drip filter coffee machine can prepare this drink, or it can be done by hand. The regular coffee has a more rounded taste than an espresso because it is not prepared at high pressure, meaning there will not be a crema layer on top.
In Germany the traditional filter coffee is served in cups of 125ml, whereas a US-American coffee mug will fit around 250ml (roughly 9 ounces). Milk is optional and usually added plain and not frothed. Sugar or sweetener is added to the drinker’s liking, Brazilians being the people that enjoy the sweetest coffee. A new trend has emerged where the coffee drinker adds grass-fed butter into the drip filter coffee machine. This method is supposed to help your energy levels and diet.
Ristretto, meaning ‘limited’ or ‘restricted’ in Italian, is a short shot of espresso made with the normal amount of ground coffee but about half the amount of water. Italians traditionally prepare it with 22ml of ground coffee; North Europeans prefer a longer 40ml version.
An espresso is a shot of rich and intense black coffee made using a brewing method in which a pump-driven coffee machine forces hot water through fine grounds at high pressure (9-bar). It comes from the Latin word 'expressus', meaning ‘expressed’ or ‘pressed out’.
The Australian coffee culture has thrived since the 1950’s when the Italian creation was brought over and perfected to the barista quality, masterpiece of art it is known as today. The Australian espresso is set apart from the Italian version through the use of milk and creativity, with majority of cafes in Australia serving espresso-based drinks.