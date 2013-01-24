A coffee is prepared by pouring boiling water over ground coffee in a coffee filter. A drip filter coffee machine can prepare this drink, or it can be done by hand. The regular coffee has a more rounded taste than an espresso because it is not prepared at high pressure, meaning there will not be a crema layer on top.

In Germany the traditional filter coffee is served in cups of 125ml, whereas a US-American coffee mug will fit around 250ml (roughly 9 ounces). Milk is optional and usually added plain and not frothed. Sugar or sweetener is added to the drinker’s liking, Brazilians being the people that enjoy the sweetest coffee. A new trend has emerged where the coffee drinker adds grass-fed butter into the drip filter coffee machine. This method is supposed to help your energy levels and diet.