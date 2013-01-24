Although there are over 50 species of coffee, only 2 – Arabica and Robusta – are used in commercial coffee production. Arabica is the most popular. 70% prefer it to Robusta.



The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.

The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.

The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.

Although there are over 50 species of coffee, only 2 – Arabica and Robusta – are used in commercial coffee production. Arabica is the most popular. 70% prefer it to Robusta.