Step 1: Get all of the ingredients.

Step 2: Put your 60ml espresso shot into your cup.

Step 3: Retain the microbubbles on top of the steamed milk by using a spoon. Pour the 300ml of steamed milk from the milk frother into the cup.

Step 4: Place the remaining foamed milk on top of the latte.

Step 5: Create some amazing latte art, see examples below!