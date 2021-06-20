  • 2yrs warranty

    BRE700/00 Epilator Series 8000 Wet & Dry epilator
    Epilator Series 8000 Wet & Dry epilator

    BRE700/00

    Where are the model and serial number of my Philips Satinelle grooming device?

    The model and serial number of your Philips Satinelle Epilator, Lady Shaver or Trimmer is printed on the handle of the device.

    The model number is often needed when registering your product or when looking for information about your specific model. This starts with the letters BR or HP followed by three or 4 digits.

    The serial number is printed below the model number. This is used to identify the production date of your product and is in the format YYWW.
     
    Model and Serial number Philips Satinelle products

    The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE700/00 , BRE740/10 , BRE710/00 , BRE255/00 , BRP586/00 , BRE605/00 , BRE632/00 , BRE652/00 , BRL170/00 , BRE610/00 , BRE620/00 , BRE630/00 , BRE640/00 , BRE650/00 , BRL140/00 , BRL180/00 , HP6342/00 , HP6575/00 , HP6581/00 , HP6366/00 , HP6370/00 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

