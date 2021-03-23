How do I get the best results with my Philips Shaver?
Allow your skin an adjustment period
You can also use a gentle moisturiser or aftershave lotion to minimise skin irritation after shaving.
Pre-trim your long facial hair
If you have not shaved for a couple of days and have a heavy beard, it is a good idea to trim your beard before you start shaving. This technique also helps in reducing shaving time.
Some Philips Shavers come with a trimming attachment that you can use to trim your beard. Otherwise, use your normal beard trimmer.
Be gentle
Gentle pressure also reduces friction between the shaver and your skin, resulting in a more comfortable experience.
Tips for wet shaving
- Always wash your face with water and soap before you start shaving
- Apply your favourite shaving gel or foam to your skin
- Start shaving by moving your shaver in circular movements over your skin. This ensures that all hairs are removed from your skin even when growing in different directions.
Tips for dry shaving
- Firstly, always wash your face with some water and soap and then dry it properly
- Allow at least 15 minutes for your skin to dry completely before you start shaving
- Move the shaver on your skin in circular movements to cut all hair growing in different directions