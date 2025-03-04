Search terms

    Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?

    Published on 04 March 2025

    While charging your Philips shaver after every shave is unnecessary, you can do so if you wish. Philips shavers contain lithium-ion batteries and daily charging does not significantly impact the health of the battery.

    Alternatively, many Philips shavers include a low battery indicator that you can use to determine when you need to charge your device. 

    The information on this page applies to the following models: XP9205/05 , X9001/30 , XP9202/33 , S7886/50 , X5012/05 , X3063/00 , S3144/00 , S1151/00 , X3021/00 , SP9886/36 , S7887/55 , S5880/20 , S5889/60 , SP9883/35 , S3203/08 , S5466/17 , S5466/19 , S9987/54 , S9985/50 , S1121/41 , S5579/60 , S5582/20 , S7788/54 , S5588/17 , S7783/50 , S1323/41 , S1223/41 , SP9810/19 , S3122/51 , S3562/13 , S5079/64 , S5086/06 , S5380/06 , S7910/16 , S6650/48 , S9711/41 , S6630/11 , SP9860/13 , S9531/26 , SP9863/16 , S5290/88 , S5210/12 , S9211/12 , S9211/26 , S9521/31 , SW170/04 , SW3700/07 , SW6700/14 , SW5700/07 , SW5710/47 , SW7700/67 , SW9700/67 , SW5720/46 , S5550/44 , S7311/66 , S5630/45 , S9751/33 , S9551/31 , S1110/04 , S1100/04 , S1510/04 , S3510/06 , S5420/06 , S5370/26 , S5380/26 , S5400/06 , S5620/12 , S5620/41 , S7310/12 , S7710/26 , S9161/31 , S9161/41 , AT928/26 , S9511/31 , S9371/12 , S9711/31 , S9111/12 , S9111/26 , AT928/16 , RQ1195/22 , PT720/15 , RQ1295/23 , AT891/16 , AT750/26 , PT920/19 , PT725/15 , AT750/17 , AT890/17 , RQ1260/17 , RQ1160/22 , RQ1250/17 , RQ1280/22 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

