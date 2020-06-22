Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips monitors

    Green

     
     
    Philips monitors feature innovative, ecologically-friendly technologies for a greener tomorrow. Energy efficiency, fully recyclable packaging, compliance with strict international environmental standards, and freedom from harmful substances such as mercury and PVC/BFR are some of the features to help building a brighter future for all.

    People are enjoying the workplace with Philips green low impact monitors

    Sustainable Materials

     

    Philips is continuously dedicated to improving business monitors, not only by reducing use of resources and energy, but also delivering true-to-life visuals with well-being and productivity focused innovations

    sustainable eco friendy monitors range

    Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range

    We use 100% recyclable packaging

    In some selected models we utilize up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastics

    Restriction of Hazardous Substances

    Restriction of  Hazardous Substances

    Low Halogen design to minimise environmental impact

    Mercury-free eco-friendly design

    technology for energy saving

    Technology for Enery saving

    Thanks to 0 watt hard switch, zero power consumption will reduce your carbon footprint even further

    Senses ambient light and adjusts screen brightness accordingly

    Keep the same brightness but deliver low power consumption

    Senses movement and reduces power when not in use

    light sensor icon
    power sensor logo
    zero power switch icon
    suepr low power backlight design

    Our favorite/s

    Philips Monitors Forest Nation

    Philips Monitors and ForestNation

    Learn more about ForestNation
    Philips sustainability calculator
    Go to Sustainability Calculator

    Features to reduce environmental impact

    Efficiency icon

    Energy efficiency

    TCO Edge

    Energy star 8.0

    Packaging icon

    Packaging

    100% Recyclable packaging

    Slim design reduces packaging

    Substances icon

    Substances

    Mercury free LED backlit display

    RoHS compliant, PVC/BFR-free housing

    Weight icon

    Weight

    Lightweight reduces transport costs

    Recycling icon

    Recycling & disposal

    EPEAT

    100% Recyclable packaging

    More from Philips Monitors

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Subscribe to our newsletter


    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Enjoy $30 off your first order*

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access events

    Members only promotions

    Welcome & birthday offers 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
    **Terms & conditions apply

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register now

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.