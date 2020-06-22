Search terms

    Philips monitors meet the needs of today’s dynamic, polyvalent professionals with a wide array of innovative solutions designed to maximize productivity, deliver true-to-life visuals, enhance well-being, and safeguard the environment.

    Optimized for SMBs. Designed for Success
      At Philips Monitors, we understand the unique needs of SMBs. Our advanced display solutions are designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and support your growing business.

    The Philips Smart Management Portal is your all-in-one solution for centralized monitor control. Designed for IT teams and organizations that value efficiency, it enables seamless management of multiple Philips displays from a single, intuitive dashboard.

    Philips Professional use monitor 49B2U6900CH

    Philips 49B2U6900CH 32:9 SuperWide curved monitor with USB-C

     
    Redefining workflow productivity

    How to Daisy Chain Monitors?  

     

    Connecting multiple monitors to your computer is a great way to increase productivity and make multitasking easier. There are different ways to achieve a multi-monitor setup, however daisy chaining monitors together is a simple way to add to your existing setup without having to purchase additional video cards or adapters.

    Philips TCO banner image

     

    TCO is the leading global sustainability certification for IT products, setting high standards for environmental and social responsibility across the entire product lifecycle.

