    Cook with real time App guidance and control

    Automatically adjust the time and temperature for you

    Philips Airfryer Essential XL, to create delicious foods using little to no added oil

    HD9280/90

    Philips Airfryer XL

    Unique and patented "starfish" design, to cook food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    XL size, for the whole family

    Exclusive NutriU app, with hundreds recipes and cooking tips personalized to your preferences

    Fry, bake, grill, roast, keep warm, reheat. Remotely.

    Philips brings the World's No.1 Airfryer to everyone's home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology.

    Airfryer Essential XL

    Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside

    Only Philip's starfish shaped pan provides the airflow needed to cook food faster and more evenly.

    The Philips Airfryer makes it possible to enjoy food that's crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat.

    Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside

    The unique Rapid Air technology from Philips and starfish design in the bottom of the pan, circulates air 360° giving you the most evenly* cooked food comparing the competitive Airfryers - having no shape in the bottom decreases airflow and sometimes creates burnt food on the outside and undercooked food on the inside.

* Tested at the Philips development center in Austria and held to the highest standards with regards to overall performance expectations.

    * Tested at the Philips development center in Austria and held to the highest standards with regards to overall performance expectations.

    Philips Airfryer Essential XL, fry with up to 90% less fat

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.* 

     

     

    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

    XL size for the whole family

    XL Size. For the whole family

    The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends. 

    Philips NutriU app, smart app for recipes

    Exclusive NutriU app

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking. NutriU App recipes* automatically adjust the time and temperature for you​.

*Selected recipes only​

     

    *Selected recipes only​

    Philips Airfryer Essential XL, Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat

    Fry, bake, grill, roast, keep warm, reheat. Remotely.

    Straight from your phone to your Airfryer.​ You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer Essential XL. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

    Philips Airfryer Essential XL video thumbnail, product video

    HD9861/99

    Premium

    HD9861/99

    $629.00*
    Airfryer XXL
    HD9270/21

    Essential

    HD9270/21

    $349.00*
    Airfryer XL
    HD9200/21

    Essential

    HD9200/21

    Airfryer
    Technology
    • Smart Sensing and Rapid Air
    • Rapid Air
    • Rapid Air

    Fat-removal technology
    • Yes
    • No
    • No

    Connectivity
    • No
    • No
    • Yes

    Smart Sensing
    • Yes
    • No
    • No

    Interface
    • Digital
    • Digital
    • Analogue

    Capacity
    • 1.4Kg, 7.3L
    • 1.2Kg, 6.2L
    • 0.8Kg, 4.1L

    Servings
    • Up to 6
    • Up to 5
    • 3 - 4 serving

    Cooking Functions
    • Fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, toast, dehydrate, braise
    • Fry, bake, grill, roast, reheat, toast
    • Fry, bake, grill, roast

    Keep warm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No

    Non-stick Basket
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    NutriU recipe App
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Dimensions(L×W×H)
    • 433.1×321×315mm
    • 403×315×301mm
    • 360×264×295mm
    NutriU app

    Be inspired with the free Philips NutriU App

    Hundreds recipes, tips and personalized recommendations

    Daily inspiration to discover favorite recipes

    Step-by-step instructions to become a better cook 

    Seamless remote control of your Airfryer*

    Only HD9280 available in ANZ ​

    NutriU app screens

    Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years which is why we are the worlds leading Airfryer brand

10+ years of Airfryer experts

    10+ years of Airfryer experts

