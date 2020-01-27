Search terms
Only Philip’s starfish shaped pan provides the airflow needed to cook food faster and more evenly.
The Philips Airfryer makes it possible to enjoy food that’s crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat.
The unique Rapid Air technology from Philips and starfish design in the bottom of the pan, circulates air 360° giving you the most evenly* cooked food comparing the competitive Airfryers - having no shape in the bottom decreases airflow and sometimes creates burnt food on the outside and undercooked food on the inside.
* Tested at the Philips development center in Austria and held to the highest standards with regards to overall performance expectations.
Fry with up to 90% less fat*
XL Size. For the whole family
The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.
Exclusive NutriU app
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking. NutriU App recipes* automatically adjust the time and temperature for you. *Selected recipes only
Fry, bake, grill, roast, keep warm, reheat. Remotely.
Straight from your phone to your Airfryer. You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer Essential XL. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Premium
HD9861/99
$629.00*
Airfryer XXL
Essential
HD9270/21
$349.00*
Airfryer XL
Essential
HD9200/21
Airfryer
Technology
Fat-removal technology
Connectivity
Smart Sensing
Interface
Capacity
Servings
Cooking Functions
Keep warm
Non-stick Basket
NutriU recipe App
Dimensions(L×W×H)
HD9861/99
HD9270
