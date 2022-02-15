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HD9270/21
Bake, roast and grill with a Philips Airfryer
Enjoy tastier, healthier meals with the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series. Featuring Rapid Air Technology, it cooks evenly and crisps with little to no oil.See all benefits
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Airfryer XL
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Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
Rapid Air Technology uses a unique starfish design to swirl hot air rapidly and evenly around your food. This ensures a crisp outside and tender inside using little to no added oil. Whether you're making chips, chicken or roasting vegetables, this XL airfryer delivers a perfect golden crunch, every time.
The Philips HomeID app unlocks a world of airfryer recipes, from healthy mains to indulgent desserts. Expert-curated dishes help make meal planning easy and enjoyable. Ideal for anyone looking for recipes to try with their airfryer, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned home cook.
Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.
The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.
Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.
Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.
Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****
Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.
Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.
All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.
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