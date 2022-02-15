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    • Bake, roast and grill with a Philips Airfryer Bake, roast and grill with a Philips Airfryer Bake, roast and grill with a Philips Airfryer
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      3000 Series Airfryer XL

      HD9270/21

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Bake, roast and grill with a Philips Airfryer

      Enjoy tastier, healthier meals with the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series. Featuring Rapid Air Technology, it cooks evenly and crisps with little to no oil.

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      3000 Series Airfryer XL

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      Bake, roast and grill with a Philips Airfryer

      Tasty, healthy meals with less oil

      • Feed up to 4 with large 6.2L capacity
      • 14-in-1 functions for versatile cooking
      • Easy to clean and dishwasher-safe basket
      • HomeID app offers a range of airfryer recipes
      • Keep warm function
      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

      Cook everyday meals with hot air, not oil

      Cook everyday meals with hot air, not oil

      Rapid Air Technology uses a unique starfish design to swirl hot air rapidly and evenly around your food. This ensures a crisp outside and tender inside using little to no added oil. Whether you're making chips, chicken or roasting vegetables, this XL airfryer delivers a perfect golden crunch, every time.

      Access hundreds of healthy airfryer recipes

      Access hundreds of healthy airfryer recipes

      The Philips HomeID app unlocks a world of airfryer recipes, from healthy mains to indulgent desserts. Expert-curated dishes help make meal planning easy and enjoyable. Ideal for anyone looking for recipes to try with their airfryer, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned home cook.

      Recipes personalized to your preferences

      Recipes personalized to your preferences

      Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

      XL Size. For the whole family

      XL Size. For the whole family

      The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

      Touch screen with 7 presets

      Touch screen with 7 presets

      Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

      Keep warm function

      Keep warm function

      Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

      14-in-1 Cooking functions

      14-in-1 Cooking functions

      The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

      Time and energy efficient

      Time and energy efficient

      Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

      Homemade. Made easy.

      Homemade. Made easy.

      Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

      Airfryer experts for 10+ years

      Airfryer experts for 10+ years

      Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000  W
        Cord length
        0.8  m

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403x315x307  mm
        Weight of product
        5.55  kg

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • LED display
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Time control

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Cooking Functions

        High air flow
        • • Fry
        • • Roast
        • • Grill
        • • Bake
        • • One-pot cooking
        • • Stir-fry
        • • Saute
        • • Cook from frozen
        • • Reheat
        • • Defrost
        • • Keep warm
        • • Dehydrate
        • • Toast
        • • Stew

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      Reviews

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      • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
      • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
      • **Available only in countries with a HomeID community
      • ***Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.
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