Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Premium

    Airfryer XXL

    HD9861/99
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly. Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.
      -{discount-value}

      Premium Airfryer XXL

      HD9861/99
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you.With Smart Sensing technology,it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes.Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $599.00

      Premium Airfryer XXL

      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you.With Smart Sensing technology,it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes.Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you.With Smart Sensing technology,it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes.Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $599.00

      Premium Airfryer XXL

      Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

      The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the thinking and cooking for you.With Smart Sensing technology,it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature during cooking for perfectly cooked dishes.Select and enjoy every bite! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfryer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Premium

        Premium

        Airfryer XXL

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Maximum taste, minimum fat. Effortlessly.

        Perfect results at the touch of a button

        • Smart Sensing technology
        • Fat Removal technology
        • Rapid Air Technology
        • Black, copper, 1.4kg
        Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

        Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

        You can save your favorite dish and it will make it just the way you like, every time. And at the touch of one button. The favorite mode will cook your meal for the perfect time and temperature for ultimate convenience. Whether it's a delicious hot breakfast or favorite family recipe, it's perfect every time.

        Convenient Keep Warm mode

        Convenient Keep Warm mode

        With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at an ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

        Cooks meals 1.5 times faster than an oven**

        Cooks meals 1.5 times faster than an oven**

        Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven**. Best of all, you don't need to preheat your AirFryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

        Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

        Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

        You can be inspired to become a master Airfryer chef. With the purchase of your new Philips Airfryer XXL you get exclusive access to our NutriU app. Browse hundreds of delicious recipes. And try out even more tasty dishes with your complimentary Phillips Airfryer Recipe Book.

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable, non-stick mesh insert.All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

        Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

        Smart Chef programs for popular dishes

        Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. Fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish-with just one touch, your Airfryer XXL will do the thinking and cooking for you.

        Smart Sensing technology

        Smart Sensing technology

        The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose a food type and press the button to cook. Smart sensor automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results. Every time!

        The only Airfryer with Fat removal technology

        The only Airfryer with Fat removal technology

        Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Phillips XXL is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and up to 50% less saturated fat****.

        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

        The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

        Enjoy healthier fried food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat*. The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil. Philips Rapid Air creates 7x faster airflow so that you can enjoy crispier results* and delicious taste.

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

        Versatile: Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat!

        You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and the starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

        XXL capacity,cooks a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

        XXL capacity,cooks a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries

        Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Cook up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity basket.

        Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

        Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Double layer
          • Recipe booklet

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • Quickclean
          • Cancel button
          • Integrated cord storage
          • LED display
          • Patented Rapid Air
          • Preset cooking function
          • Time control
          Prefix programs
          5
          Keep warm function
          30 min

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          2200-2225  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          433.10x321.60x315.70  mm
          Weight of product
          7.99  kg

        • Design and finishing

          Color of control panel
          Black
          Color(s)
          Deep black with copper
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
              • Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer
              • Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
              • From 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order