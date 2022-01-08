Search terms

      3000 Series Airfryer L

      3000 Series Airfryer L

      HD9200/21

      Your versatile cooking companion for delicious evenly cooked food

      Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

      Suggested retail price: $199.00

      3000 Series Airfryer L

      Thanks to Rapid Air technology

      • 4.1L, 0.8Kg, up to 3 servings.
      • 0.8Kg, 4.1L
      • White/Rose-gold
      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

      Hot air cooking for your everyday meals

      Hot air cooking for your everyday meals

      The Philips Airfyer uses hot air to cook your favourite foods to crispy perfection.

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

      Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

      Recipes personalized to your preferences

      Recipes personalized to your preferences

      Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

      12-in-1 Cooking functions

      12-in-1 Cooking functions

      The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

      Time and energy efficient

      Time and energy efficient

      Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

      Homemade. Made easy.

      Homemade. Made easy.

      Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

      Adjustable time and temperature control

      Adjustable time and temperature control

      The integrated timer allows you to preset cooking times of up to 60 minutes. The auto shutoff function includes a sound to let you know your dish is ready. A fully-adjustable temperature control lets you preset the best heat setting for the food you're cooking, up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, tasty chicken and more – all prepared at the right temperature for the ideal amount of time.

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1400  W
        Cord length
        0.8  m

      • Design

        Color
        White & rose-gold

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        360x264x295  mm
        Weight of product
        4.5  kg

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Time control

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Capacity

        Basket (kg)
        kg  kg
        Pan (liter*)
        L  L
        Portions

      • Cooking Functions

        High air flow
        • • Fry
        • • Roast
        • • Grill
        • • Bake
        • • One-pot cooking
        • • Stir-fry
        • • Saute
        • • Cook from frozen
        • • Reheat
        • • Defrost
        • • Dehydrate
        • • Toast

      • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
      • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
      • **Available only in countries with a HomeID community
      • ***Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.
