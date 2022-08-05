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    • Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals

      5000 Series Connected Airfryer 5000 Series XL

      HD9280/90

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals

      The Philips 5000 Series XL Connected Airfryer is a powerful and versatile cooking appliance with up to 13-in-one cooking functions thanks to our RapidAir+ Technology's superior heat circulation for delicious and evenly cooked dishes.

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      5000 Series Connected Airfryer 5000 Series XL

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      Your versatile cooking companion for evenly cooked meals

      Pair to HomeID for the best cooking experience

      • 6.2L, 1.2Kg, up to 4 servings.
      • 1.2Kg, 6.2L
      • Black
      • Connected
      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

      Cook everyday meals with hot air, not oil

      Cook everyday meals with hot air, not oil

      Rapid Air Technology uses a unique starfish design to swirl hot air rapidly and evenly around your food. This ensures a crisp outside and tender inside using little to no added oil. Whether you're making chips, chicken or roasting vegetables, this XL airfryer delivers a perfect golden crunch, every time.

      13-in-1 cooking functions

      13-in-1 cooking functions

      The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

      Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and convenient to make. Most recipes in the HomeID App are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

      Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

      Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

      Find hundreds* of tasty meals that you can cook with your Airfryer, paired with the HomeID App. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get. You can easily download our HomeID App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and then pair it to your Airfryer.

      Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

      Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

      Unleash your inner chef and dare to cook a variety of meals that are tasty and healthy. The HomeID App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

      Time and energy efficient

      Time and energy efficient

      Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

      Monitor the cooking from your phone or tablet

      Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your couch. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.

      Keep warm function

      Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

      Amazon Alexa compatible

      Voice control enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.

      Touch screen with 7 presets

      Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

      Easy to use and clean

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      XL Size. For the whole family

      The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        2000 W

      • General Specification

        Interface
        Digital
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Programs
        7 presets
        Internet connectivity
        Yes
        Technology
        Rapid air technology
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        Yes
        Single or dual basket
        Single Basket
        Connectivity
        Connected

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Weight
        5.55 kg
        Product Dimension
        403x315x307 mm

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      • Number of recipes may vary per country
      • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
      • **Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
      • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880
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