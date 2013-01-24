A new choice for better sleep
Nuance brings the comfort and sealing power of gel to nasal pillows. As the first and only gel pillows platform, Nuance was designed to provide a more comfortable and familiar feel.
Pillow masks provide a seal around each nostril with minimum contact to the face.
Sleep the way you dream of
Comfort, freedom of movement and the ability to choose your sleep position. Designed to help improve your sleep therapy experience, DreamWear is unlike any sleep apnoea CPAP mask.
Choose your perfect fit
The Amara full face CPAP mask features a minimalist design that looks and feels smaller, lighter and less intimidating... because it is. In fact, Amara is smaller and lighter than leading traditional full face masks and features a one "click" design that makes it beautifully simple to use.