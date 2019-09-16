Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Bass Sound Bass Sound Bass Sound

      Headphones with mic

      TAUE101WT/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Bass Sound

      With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Headphones with mic

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Headphones with mic
      - {discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Bass Sound

      for enhanced sound

      • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
      • Earbud
      14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

      14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

      Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

      Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

      The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

      This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal

      0

      Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        14.2  mm
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Maximum power input
        5  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        3.5 mm stereo plug
        Cable length
        1.2  m

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        34.7  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        96
        Width
        32.5  cm
        Gross weight
        6.8  kg
        Height
        26  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10057 9
        Nett weight
        5.76  kg
        Tare weight
        1.04  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        31  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        16.2  cm
        Height
        11.7  cm
        Nett weight
        1.44  kg
        Gross weight
        1.55  kg
        Tare weight
        0.11  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10057 6

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.1  cm
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 10057 2
        Gross weight
        0.0757  kg
        Nett weight
        0.06  kg
        Tare weight
        0.0157  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Width
        4.9  cm
        Depth
        2.1  cm
        Weight
        0.0654  kg

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Open fit

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20034 0

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter


      Exclusive member benefits & promotions

      Enjoy $30 off your first order*

      Receive the latest updates on events

      Early access events

      Members only promotions

      Welcome & birthday offers 

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
      **Terms & conditions apply

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.