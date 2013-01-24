Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits
Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits
Headphones with mic
Philips shop price
Total:
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
Design
Connectivity
Sound
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions