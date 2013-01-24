Home
      Bass Sound

      With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.

        Bass Sound

        for enhanced sound

        • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
        • Earbud
        14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

        14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

        Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

        Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

        The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

        Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2  m

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          5  mW
          Sensitivity
          106  dB
          Speaker diameter
          14.2  mm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.55  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10057 6
          Height
          11.7  cm
          Length
          31  cm
          Nett weight
          1.44  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          0.11  kg
          Width
          16.2  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          6.8  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10057 9
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          34.7  cm
          Nett weight
          5.76  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          96
          Tare weight
          1.04  kg
          Width
          32.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10057 2
          Gross weight
          0.0757  kg
          Height
          17.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.06  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.0157  kg
          Width
          5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Cable length
          0  cm
          Depth
          2.1  cm
          Height
          14.6  cm
          Weight
          0.0654  kg
          Width
          4.9  cm

