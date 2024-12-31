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Free delivery from $150

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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

TAUE101BK/27

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
White
White
White
White

Bass Sound

With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.

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for enhanced sound

Bass Sound

  • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back

  • Earbud

Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

This ergonomic design will fit perfectly into your ear canal

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Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

Technical Specifications

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