2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
TAUE101BK/27
Bass Sound
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
0
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
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