Headphones with mic
Bright beats, punchy bass
Stylish Philips Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S.
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Bright beats, punchy bass High quality vacuum metalized matt finishing 8.6mm drivers/closed-back In-ear 3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit
Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.
Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls
Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.
Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection
A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.
Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit
An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.
Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise
Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.
Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass
Philips Chromz in-ear headphones house powerful speakers in a compact design to ensure a perfect fit with clear sound with big bass.
Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity
To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Sound
Acoustic system
Closed Frequency response
12–22 000
Hz Diaphragm
PET Voice coil
CCAW Speaker diameter
8.6
mm Sensitivity
107
dB Maximum power input
20
mW Impedance
28
ohm
Connectivity
Cable Connection
symmetrical Finishing of connector
chrome-plated Cable length
1.2
m Connector
3.5
mm
Outer Carton
Length
38
cm Number of consumer packagings
24 Width
21
cm Gross weight
1.371
kg Height
15
cm GTIN
1 69 25970 70932 0 Nett weight
0.312
kg Tare weight
1.059
kg
Inner Carton
Length
17.9
cm Number of consumer packagings
3 Width
9.5
cm Height
6
cm Nett weight
0.039
kg Gross weight
0.138
kg Tare weight
0.099
kg GTIN
2 69 25970 70932 7
Packaging dimensions
Height
17.2
cm Packaging type
Blister Type of shelf placement
Both Width
5
cm Depth
3
cm Number of products included
1 EAN
69 25970 70932 3 Gross weight
0.037
kg Nett weight
0.013
kg Tare weight
0.024
kg
Accessories
Eartips
3 sizes: S, M, L
Design
Color
Silver grey
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