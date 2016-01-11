Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Bright beats, punchy bass Bright beats, punchy bass Bright beats, punchy bass

      Headphones with mic

      SHE3855GD/00

      Bright beats, punchy bass

      Stylish Philips Chromz in-ear headphones deliver punchy bass, comfort and good looks. Multiple vacuum metalized, matt coating color options match the iPhone 6S.

      See all benefits

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Headphones with mic

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Headphones with mic
      - {discount-value}

      Headphones with mic

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Bright beats, punchy bass

      High quality vacuum metalized matt finishing

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear
      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

      3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for an optimal fit

      Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes - small, medium and large - for a personalized and perfect fit.

      Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

      Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

      Built-in microphone let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

      Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

      Vacuum metalized, stylish matt coat offers extra protection

      A high quality vacuum metalized matt coating offers extra surface protection and matches the iPhone 6S perfectly.

      Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

      Oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort fit

      An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

      Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

      Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

      Powerful drivers reproduce clear sound with big bass

      Philips Chromz in-ear headphones house powerful speakers in a compact design to ensure a perfect fit with clear sound with big bass.

      Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

      To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        12–22 000  Hz
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Impedance
        28  ohm

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        symmetrical
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        38  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Width
        21  cm
        Gross weight
        1.371  kg
        Height
        15  cm
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70934 4
        Nett weight
        0.312  kg
        Tare weight
        1.059  kg

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        17.9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Height
        6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.039  kg
        Gross weight
        0.138  kg
        Tare weight
        0.099  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70934 1

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.2  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 25970 70934 7
        Gross weight
        0.037  kg
        Nett weight
        0.013  kg
        Tare weight
        0.024  kg

      • Accessories

        Eartips
        3 sizes: S, M, L

      • Design

        Color
        Gold

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter


      Exclusive member benefits & promotions

      Enjoy $30 off your first order*

      Receive the latest updates on events

      Early access events

      Members only promotions

      Welcome & birthday offers 

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
      **Terms & conditions apply

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.