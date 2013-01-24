Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Straw Cups

    SCF764/00
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Keeps your straw cup hygienic always Keeps your straw cup hygienic always Keeps your straw cup hygienic always
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      SCF764/00
      Find support for this product

      Keeps your straw cup hygienic always

      The Philips AVENT replacement straw set SCF764/00 with brush includes 2 replaceable straw sets and a cleaning brush. This means that the straw in the cup can always be kept clean and hygienic for use at anytime! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $8.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      Keeps your straw cup hygienic always

      The Philips AVENT replacement straw set SCF764/00 with brush includes 2 replaceable straw sets and a cleaning brush. This means that the straw in the cup can always be kept clean and hygienic for use at anytime! See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Straw Cups

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Keeps your straw cup hygienic always

      Replacement silicone straws with cleaning brush

      • Replacement straw sets
      • With brush
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Replacement straws
        2 sets
        Brush
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 12 months +
        • 18 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order