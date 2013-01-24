Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
The Philips AVENT straw cup SCF762/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
The Philips AVENT straw cup SCF762/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable. See all benefits
Straw Cups
Philips shop price
Total:
This product contains 0% BPA
All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages
Product dimensions and weight