    Philips Avent

    Straw Cups

    SCF762/00
    Avent
    • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go
      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      SCF762/00
      Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

      The Philips AVENT straw cup SCF762/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $13.95
      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      The Philips AVENT straw cup SCF762/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable. See all benefits

        Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

        Leakproof, easy for the child to use independently

        • 340mL
        • 18m+ Straw
        0% BPA Product

        0% BPA Product

        This product contains 0% BPA

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Silicone straw
          1  pcs
          Twist straw lid
          1  pcs
          Cup (340ml)
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          18 months +

        • Product dimensions and weight

          Depth
          80  mm
          Height
          240  mm
          Length
          100  mm
          Weight
          112  g

