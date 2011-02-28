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    • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

      Philips Avent Straw Cups

      SCF760/00

      Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

      The Philips Avent straw cup SCF760/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable.

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      Philips Avent Straw Cups

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      Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

      Leakproof, easy for the child to use independently

      • 260mL
      • 12m+ Straw
      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      .

      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

      All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Cup (260ml/ 9oz)
        1  pcs
        Twist straw lid
        1  pcs
        Silicone straw
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        12 months +

      • Product dimensions and weight

        Depth
        80  mm
        Height
        210  mm
        Length
        100  mm
        Weight
        107  g

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