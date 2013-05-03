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    • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding
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      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

      SCF690/27

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

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      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Natural latch on

      • 2 Bottles
      • 4oz/125ml
      • Newborn flow nipple
      • 0m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      This bottle is BPA free*

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Trusted by moms since 1984

      Since 1984, Philips Avent has been designing and manufacturing products that are inspired by nature and have been developed through extensive research and clinical trials.

      Compatible with Philips Avent range

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

      Available in different sizes

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2oz/60ml, 4oz/125ml, 9oz/260ml and 11oz/330ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Nipple
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        2  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Ease of use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Dishwasher & microwave safe

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free*
        Capacity
        4oz/125ml

      • Functions

        Latch on
        Easy combine breast and bottle
        Nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Advanced anti-colic system
        • Extra soft and flexible nipple
        • Natural latch on

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-12 months

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

      Payment

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