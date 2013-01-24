Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Natural baby bottle

    SCF690/27
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

      SCF690/27
      Find support for this product

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $21.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all natural-baby-bottles

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Natural baby bottle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Easy to combine with breastfeeding

        Natural latch on

        • 2 Bottles
        • 4oz/125ml
        • Newborn flow nipple
        • 0m+
        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

        Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

        Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

        Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        This bottle is BPA free*

        This bottle is BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

        Trusted by moms since 1984

        Since 1984, Philips Avent has been designing and manufacturing products that are inspired by nature and have been developed through extensive research and clinical trials.

        Compatible with Philips Avent range

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

        Available in different sizes

        The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2oz/60ml, 4oz/125ml, 9oz/260ml and 11oz/330ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Bottle

          Capacity
          4oz/125ml
          Material
          BPA free*

        • Design

          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0-12 months

        • Ease of use

          Ease of use
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Easy to hold
          • Dishwasher & microwave safe

        • Functions

          Nipple
          • Unique comfort petals
          • Advanced anti-colic system
          • Extra soft and flexible nipple
          • Natural latch on
          Latch on
          Easy combine breast and bottle

        • Material

          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA free*
          Nipple
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          Baby Bottle
          2  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order